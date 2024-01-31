ADGM Reinforces Presence in Al Reem Island with the launch of its Information Centre in Shams Boutik Mall

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 29 January 2024: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, announced the launch of its information centre in Shams Boutik Mall, Al Reem Island. This is an initiative that aligns with ADGM’s ongoing efforts to facilitate the engagement with the Al Reem Island community during the announced transition period. This follows the expansion of ADGM’s jurisdiction into Al Reem Island as per the Cabinet Resolution (41) of 2023 in April 2023.

Since the Cabinet Resolution announcement in 2023, ADGM and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) agreed to continue business as usual for existing Al Reem Island businesses until 31 December 2024 and all new licences with Al Reem Island addresses to be issued by ADGM.

ADGM’s information centre aims to serve as a dynamic point of contact, providing comprehensive support and active feedback collection to interact with businesses and enhance client experience. The centre is designed to foster direct engagement with prospective clients and the business community in Al Reem Island, addressing a wide range of queries including licensing, fees, documentation, and step-by-step guidance for registration within ADGM.

In addition, the centre will act as a valuable feedback channel, enabling ADGM to capture insights and expectations from its clients. This customer-centric approach reflects ADGM’s commitment to ensuring that its services are more accessible and tailored to the evolving needs of the business communities.

ADGM extends an invitation to businesses and individuals to visit this unique centre in Shams Boutik Mall and explore the business opportunities offered within ADGM.





