Make-A-Wish To Break Wish-Granting Record At Super Bowl LVIII

PHOENIX

, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish will make history at Super Bowl

LVIII when it grants 20 wishes to attend the game, the largest number of wishes ever granted at a Super Bowl. The 20 wish kids and their families will be traveling to Las Vegas from 12 different states around the country. Make-A-Wish, in conjunction with Fanatics, the organization's official sports partner, the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate partners, has created an unforgettable itinerary for the wish kids and their families beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and lasting through the big game on Sunday, Feb. 11. Activities include:



Wednesday,

Feb. 7 : Make-A-Wish and Fanatics will treat the wish families to a welcome party at Topgolf.

Thursday,

Feb . 8 : Fanatics has some NFL player-sized surprises in store for the wish families when they visit the Lids flagship store followed by a local card shop where they'll get a trading card experience unlike any other. In the evening, the NFL will host the wish kids at NFL Honors, where they will get to feel like celebrities as they walk the red carpet.

Friday,

Feb . 9 : The NFL will host wish families at Allegiant Stadium for a behind-the-scenes tour and the families will have free time to show off their football skills at the Super Bowl Experience.

Saturday,

Feb . 10 : Fanatics will host the wish families at their Las Vegas facility before the families explore the mysterious world of Meow Wolf. Sunday,

Feb. 11: The wish experience will culminate in the wish kids taking their seats in Allegiant Stadium to watch as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in pursuit of the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"The record number of wishes being granted at the Super Bowl speaks to the powerful role that football plays in the lives of wish kids who draw inspiration and joy from watching their favorite players give their all on the field," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "The best part about setting a record is that it means more deserving kids are getting to experience the life-changing power of a wish at the Super Bowl thanks to our partners like NFL, Fanatics and more."

Wishes involving the NFL started shortly after the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980. The first wish that the NFL granted was for John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old Arizona boy who attended Super Bowl XVI in 1982. The wish was the 9th ever in Make-A-Wish history, and in the 42 years since, more than 300 wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl with hundreds more wishes having been granted through the 32 teams and their players.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.

