Inclusion Cloud Ranks In Top 100 For Best Company Culture In 2023

DALLAS , TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- – Inclusion Cloud , a leader in integrating cutting-edge technology with team-building expertise, is proud to announce its recent ranking in the Top 100 for Best Company Culture in 2023 for Small and Medium Businesses.The award from Comparably recognizes businesses according to anonymous and extensive employee feedback received over the past 12 months. Comparably specializes in workplace culture and compensation insights and offers a transparent look into company environments and employee experiences. This award symbolizes an organization's success in fostering an exceptional workplace culture, as judged directly by its own employees' experiences and evaluations.“This recognition from Comparably is not just an accolade; it's a reflection of our core values and strategic vision at Inclusion Cloud. Our unique business approach bridges leadership and customer engagement in the US with the vibrant tech talent of Latin America, allowing a seamless meshing of communication and collaboration between the two,” states Nick Baca-Storni, CRO of Inclusion Cloud.Additionally, Inclusion Cloud currently ranks in the top 30% of similarly sized companies on Comparably's Gender Score and the top 5% on their Diversity Score.Nick Baca-Storni goes on to say that,“Being honored with this award is a powerful affirmation of our dedication to cultivating an environment where creativity and innovation aren't just encouraged but are the bedrock of our operations. It's immensely gratifying to see that our commitment to empowering every team member, regardless of geographic location, to contribute with confidence and creativity, is making an impactful difference.”Inclusion Cloud's CEO, Mariano Baca-Storni, has a score of 88/100 on Comparably, placing them in the Top 5% of similar size companies with 201-500 Employees and Top 5% of other companies in Dallas. This score reflects the ranking Inclusion Cloud employees gave their CEO, showing the high level of leadership support felt throughout the company.“Winning the Comparably Culture Award validates our dual focus at Inclusion Cloud - innovative software development and exceptional service management. It highlights our commitment to integrating diverse insights across both domains, ensuring that each solution we develop is matched by the quality of service we deliver. This isn't just about our diverse team; it's a recognition of how we synergize varied expertise to push boundaries in technology and client engagement," says Cecilia Sanzarello, Chief People Officer at Inclusion Cloud.The award acknowledges Inclusion Cloud's focus and commitment to delivering quality solutions."Receiving Comparably's Culture Award is a significant recognition for Inclusion Cloud. It underscores our approach in connecting technology with major consumer sectors through our innovative US-LATAM team structure. This model, with its strategic timezone alignment, enhances communication and extends our development cycle, demonstrating our commitment to creating impactful, inclusive solutions,” shares Mariano Baca Storni, CEO of Inclusion Cloud.Contact:Nick Baca-Storni - Chief Revenue Officer at Inclusion CloudEmail: ...Phone: +54.9.112.864.8807Website:Media Contact:Desmond Warren - Senior PR Associate...+1.816.602.7503About Inclusion Cloud:Established in 2007 in Dallas, Inclusion Cloud has emerged as a frontrunner in tech outsourcing. The company collaborates with industry giants such as Salesforce, AWS, ServiceNow, and Oracle, offering premium tech talent and innovative digital solutions. Boasting over 200 skilled professionals globally, Inclusion Cloud is a driving force in digital transformation across multiple sectors.

