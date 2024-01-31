Scranton's Artist Ant. Is Releasing His Debut Album, Few On Feb 7Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Few" will feature a mix of musical styles that reflect Ant.'s Scranton roots.

SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Few," the first album by Scranton's emerging artist Ant. (Anthony DeLucca) is set to drop on February 7th, 2024. The album signifies a new chapter for the local artist stepping into the national music scene.Ant., a native of Scranton, PA, showcases his distinct sound in "Few." The album, which will be available on various streaming platforms, is not just a collection of tracks but the beginning of a larger initiative named "Play On.""Few" offers an engaging blend of different music styles, combining West Coast, R&B, and Southern beat elements with East Coast lyricism. Ant.'s music goes beyond regional limits, integrating diverse cultural influences. His thoughtful lyrics and catchy rhythms offer a listening experience that connects with a wide audience.Discussing the album, Ant. states, "Pursuing goals often means few will understand your journey. 'Few' became our word of motivation, reminding us of our focus. This album is our way of introducing ourselves and showing our current artistic state. It's more than just music; it's the pulse of our 'Play On' movement."Born on February 8th, 1997, Ant.'s musical interests were influenced by the rich cultural mix of nearby cities like New York and Philadelphia. He developed a style that challenges the usual expectations in hip-hop. "Few" represents his early steps in the music industry, showcasing the creative potential of often-overlooked places. Ant.'s unique sound blends these urban influences with his own innovative approach, setting a new standard for aspiring artists in the genre.Play On, supporting Ant., is focused on nurturing distinctive talents and offering a stage for artists who bring new ideas to the music scene. The launch of "Few" underlines this commitment, highlighting Scranton's emerging role in the music world. This initiative marks a significant step in cultivating diverse musical expressions, providing a platform for unconventional and innovative artists. With 'Few', Play On and Ant. are set to invigorate Scranton's cultural landscape, fostering a vibrant and eclectic music community.Music Lovers can visit Ant's Official YouTube Channel or reach out to Adam Chase at ... for any media or commercial inquiries.For updates, follow Ant. on Social Media:Instagram:Twitter:Youtube:Spotify:

Adam Chase

Play On

