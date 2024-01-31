Al Mustashar Islamic Bank – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Al Mustashar Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance’s (MIB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Stable. CI Ratings has also affirmed MIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain.



At the same time, CI has affirmed MIB’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqBBB-’ and ‘iqA3’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and Iraq’s Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The latter is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and is a key rating constraint for all Iraqi banks. MIB’s CFS is supported by a solid capital base including strong leverage, and good liquidity consisting of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) balances and cash. The current sound financing asset quality is also a rating supporting factor. The principal factors constraining the CFS are MIB’s limited (though growing) operating and lending history, and the small balance sheet coupled with significant concentration risks. The Bank’s earnings volatility and Iraq’s relatively weak bank regulatory and supervisory framework (though improving) are also credit challenges. CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official extraordinary support being made available to MIB in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, consequently, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. This is the case for all private sector banks in Iraq. Moreover, even if the government may be willing to provide extraordinary support in case of need, its financial capacity to do so is limited as indicated by our internal assessment of Iraq sovereign credit risk.



MIB is a relatively new Shari’a compliant bank (established in 2017) whose business model is focused on providing financing to individuals (retail) and trade finance (LCs and LGs), primarily to entities in the private and government sectors. Due to a relatively short track record, the balance sheet remains small in money terms and concentrated (in common with almost all other Iraqi banks), and the business model has yet to be tested through the full economic cycle in Iraq. This is a credit challenge. An important risk mitigating factor is MIB’s solidly capitalised balance sheet, with regulatory capital composed of high-quality Tier 1 funds. The high capitalisation provides a very strong buffer against unforeseen losses that may materialise in Iraq’s challenging operating environment, and ample scope to expand the business franchise over the medium term.



Given the Bank’s comparatively short history and limited funding sources, shareholders’ equity remains the largest component of funding. Consequently, the balance sheet is very well capitalised, with high-quality CET1 funds dominating the capital base. Total equity again grew strongly in 2022, as a result of the final IQD50bn capital injection needed to comply with minimum regulatory paid-up capital requirements. In turn, balance sheet leverage remains at a conservative level as measured by the total equity to total assets ratio of 57%. This is an important rating supporting factor. While capital ratios will more than likely continue to decline over time as leverage increases, they are expected to remain satisfactory relative to the current rating level. Weak earnings in recent years had had a negative impact on internal capital generation, but this is not currently a cause for concern in view of MIB’s solid capital base.



The Bank’s good liquidity is a key rating supporting factor. The bulk of liquid assets remain deployed in CBI balances and cash. Other than limited CBI Islamic Certificates, there is at present a dearth of avenues in which to profitably invest excess liquidity in the Iraqi banking system. As the CBI is understood to perform a lender of last resort function only in exceptional cases (at least for the private sector banks), the preservation of liquidity is vital for Iraqi banks. The sector also lacks a real interbank market that can provide short-term liquidity in case of need to institutions. These risk factors − coupled with limited depositor confidence in the banking system – elevate systemic liquidity risks. The potential funding and liquidity risk is partially mitigated by MIB’s significant pool of liquid assets and low balance sheet leverage.



Although new outlets have been added, MIB’s still small branch network restricts the gathering of customer deposits. This challenge is compounded by the fact that deposit growth is vulnerable to volatility due to the high probability of event risk in Iraq. However, as the Bank leverages equity and as new branches and products are added over time, we expect the contribution of customer deposits to total funding to increase. That said, depositor concentrations are projected to remain high over the medium term, but this risk factor is partially mitigated by a large pool of liquid assets. MIB (and some other Iraqi banks) is currently barred by the CBI (as instructed by US authorities) from conducting USD transactions. The ban was in response to allegations the Bank had transacted in USD with entities sanctioned by the US. The Bank can however deal in other FX currencies.



Financing asset quality is at present deemed to be satisfactory. The financing book remains quite small in both proportionate and money terms in part due to a limited operational history, as well as the dearth of sound lending opportunities in the market. Having recognised negligible impaired financings a few years ago, there were nil NPFs in 2022 and 9M 23. However, given the elevated credit risk prevailing in the banking system, we anticipate that as new customers are added − and the financing portfolio matures – additional non-performing financings (NPFs) will form as part of the normal business cycle. Indeed, Iraq’s significant credit weaknesses render MIB’s (and most peer banks’) asset quality vulnerable, particularly in view of the concentration risks. CBI balances raise concentration risk issues in the context of Iraq’s high sovereign credit risk. Any sovereign credit event could potentially transmit stress to MIB’s balance sheet including capital.



Although moderately improved in 9M 23, the Bank’s historically volatile and generally weak profitability at both the operating and net levels remains a credit challenge. Having been very profitable in 2019-20 despite the short track record, operating and net profit dropped sharply in 2021 in the face of the pandemic. We consider earnings volatility to be inherent in MIB’s business model given the limited product mix, customer concentrations and small balance sheet. Although the financing portfolio generates a relatively steady net financing income (NFI) stream, this is counterbalanced by volatile non-financing income (non-FI). However, cost efficiency improved significantly in 9M 23 on the back of lower operating costs and increased operating income. Looking ahead, CI expects earnings volatility to persist in view of the ongoing challenging operating conditions in Iraq.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and a significant constraint on the ratings. The OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also takes into account the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the ratings is Stable, indicating that they are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that despite the difficult operating environment and Iraq’s credit vulnerabilities, MIB is expected to maintain its current risk profile. Any potential financial setback is outweighed by the Bank’s very strong capital base.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



We do not expect a change in the ratings and/or outlook unless our assessment of Iraq’s OPERA significantly improves and the Bank’s profitability continues to strengthen.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, MIB’s ratings and/or outlook could be lowered over the next 12 months if key financial metrics deteriorate considerably. The ratings could also be lowered should our internal assessment of Iraq’s OPERA and/or sovereign credit risk deteriorate.



A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.



