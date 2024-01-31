Al-Taif Islamic Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Al-Taif Islamic Bank’s (TIB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook is Stable. CI Ratings has also affirmed TIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain. At the same time, CI has affirmed the Bank’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqBBB-’ and ‘iqA3’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b’ and Iraq’s OPERA of ‘c+’. The latter is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and is a key rating constraint for all Iraqi banks. The CFS reflects TIB’s strong ratio of total equity to total assets (including a high CET 1 component), good liquidity funded by an expanding customer deposit (CASA) base and high brand recognition. The principal CFS constraints are TIB’s high credit risk profile − in common with peer banks − reflecting Iraq’s difficult operating environment (despite high oil prices), comparatively short track record and rapid financing growth (albeit from a low base), and the concentrations in assets and funding. The Bank’s historically low profitability (despite the spike in 9M 23), alongside high systemic liquidity risk and a weak (albeit gradually improving) regulatory and supervisory framework also constrain the CFS. CI considers the likelihood of sufficient and timely official extraordinary support being made available to TIB (and all other private sector banks) in the event of financial distress to be uncertain and, consequently, does not incorporate such support into the Bank’s LT FCR. Moreover, even if the government may be willing to provide extraordinary support in case of need, its financial capacity to do so is limited as indicated by our internal assessment of Iraq sovereign credit risk.



In common with all other Iraqi private sector banks, TIB is assessed to have a high credit risk profile given Iraq’s difficult history and ongoing challenging operating and geopolitical environment. This risk factor is aggravated by the Bank’s comparatively short lending history and track record throughout the full economic cycle, and the small balance sheet including a narrow business model and concentrations. In terms of the asset composition, there has been a clear shift towards the financing portfolio away from cash and Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) balances over the last four years. The reallocation of assets falls in line with management’s strategy to deploy surplus liquidity into profit-yielding assets. That said, CBI balances give rise to concentration risk, as is the case with almost all other Iraqi banks. Under CI’s rating criteria, CBI balances come firmly under the sovereign risk category. In view of Iraq’s high risk profile, a sovereign credit event could potentially transmit sovereign stress to the Bank’s balance sheet including the capital base, as well as earnings. This is an important risk factor for the ratings.



TIB’s brisk financing expansion (though from a very low base) in recent years, together with the untested nature of the financing book and high borrower concentrations, suggests that latent credit risk remains relatively high. This is considered a credit challenge. The Bank saw a sharp increase in NPFs during 9M 23, with the NPF ratio rising to a still acceptable 2.3%. The rise in NPFs was largely a result of the CBI (as instructed by US authorities) barring TIB (and some other Iraqi banks) from conducting USD transactions. This was in response to allegations the Bank had transacted in USD with entities sanctioned by the US. In turn, this caused temporary short-term delays in FX debt servicing settlement. Having declined in Q4 23, NPFs are expected to fall further in the current year due to repayments. Looking ahead, CI anticipates additional NPFs to emerge as the portfolio matures and expands in the normal course of business. Financing-loss reserves (FLRs) provided a good 120% cover for NPFs at end-Q3 23.



The Bank’s strong capitalisation including good buffer and conservative balance sheet leverage is considered to be a credit strength. The quality of capital is strong given a very high CET1 component. This is important in view of the high probability of event risk in Iraq. That said, the Bank’s total CAR is to some degree inflated due to the zero risk-weight applied for CBI balances (as compelled by the regulator). This is a feature common to almost all other Iraqi banks. Paid-up capital increased again in 2022 after the final required IQD47bn capital injection; TIB is now compliant with CBI’s minimum IQD250bn paid-up capital requirement. Capital ratios will more than likely continue to decline over time as leverage increases, but are expected to remain satisfactory relative to the current rating level. Although capital flexibility is deemed to be weak in view of low internal capital generation, this factor is not a cause for concern given the solid capital base.



TIB’s good liquidity is a rating supporting factor, in common with almost all Iraqi private sector banks. However, as the bulk of liquidity is deployed in non-remunerative CBI balances – in view of limited financing opportunities − Iraqi banks do not have a strong incentive to gather customer deposits. Although TIB’s liquidity has reduced in recent years due to an expanding financing portfolio, the balance sheet remains very liquid. The preservation of liquidity is vital in a banking system where the CBI is understood to perform a lender of last resort function only in very limited cases, and where the probability of event risk is high. We envisage liquidity to remain high in the short to medium term. The ban on USD transactions means that TIB currently has very limited access to USD liquidity, but the Bank can deal in other FX currencies. Despite recent strong growth − albeit from a relatively low base − customer deposits contributed a still moderate 46% to total funding in 9M 23. Management anticipate to continue leveraging the equity base to further expand customer deposit funding and market share. A credit positive in this regard is the dominance of CASA deposits gathered from individuals (retail). The increased granularity of customer deposits in recent periods has helped lower depositor concentrations.



Notwithstanding the windfall earnings in 9M 23, the Bank’s profitability at both the operating and net levels has historically been weak. This factor is a credit challenge. Despite adequate operating income generation, sources of revenue are concentrated due to a limited (though growing) product mix and customer base. Operating income remains skewed towards non-financing income (non-FI). Notwithstanding significant financing expansion in recent years, net financing income (NFI) is paltry and mostly in negative territory, in part due to large non-remunerative CBI balances (other than limited CBI Islamic certificates). CBI balances incur cost of funding without commensurate return. A rapidly expanding cost base – due to investment in banking infrastructure including digital banking − continues to consume a high proportion of operating income. Although this negatively impacts TIB’s risk absorption capacity − as evidenced by weak operating profitability in prior years − the strong capital base is an important risk mitigating factor.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk and a significant constraint on the ratings. The OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also takes into account the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for TIB’s ratings is Stable, indicating that they are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that we expect the Bank to maintain its current risk profile, particularly a strong capital buffer to withstand eventualities.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



We do not expect a change in the ratings and/or outlook unless our assessment of Iraq’s OPERA significantly improves and the Bank’s profitability strengthens on a sustained basis. These are currently seen as being unlikely within a 12-month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, TIB’s ratings could be reduced by one notch over the next 12 months in the event key metrics deteriorate considerably. The ratings could also be lowered should our internal assessment of Iraq’s OPERA and/or sovereign credit risk deteriorate.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2019-22 and 9M 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.



CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process. The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see , and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Iraq, dated 15 March 2020 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released and last updated in January 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



