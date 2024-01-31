Asimayan Nandi: Renowned paediatric Neuro Developmental Therapist, Setting New Standards in Child Healthcare.

(MENAFN- Liker Series) In the realm of paediatric Rehabilitation, Asimayan Nandi stands as a distinguished figure, showcasing unparalleled dedication and expertise. A PhD scholar with a solid foundation from the South African Neuro Developmental Therapy Association, Johannesburg,

Asimayan Nandi has carved a niche for himself in the field.



Asimayan Nandi embarked on his journey with intensive training under the esteemed Dr. Gillian Saloojee, a Senior SANDTA tutor, which shaped him into a proficient Paediatric Neuro Developmental Therapist [NDT]. Presently, he serves as a Senior Consultant at the Child Developmental Centre, Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, and holds the position of Director at Nabajatak Child Development Centre Pvt Ltd. His expertise, particularly in the BOBATH Method and advanced NDT courses, distinguishes him in his field.



Asimayan Nandi's expertise spans a spectrum of conditions, from neuro-disabilities such as Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy to neuro-developmental challenges like Autism and ADHD. His focus on genetic and syndromic conditions, including Down’s syndrome and Prader-Willi Syndrome, demonstrates a comprehensive approach to paediatric care. Asimayan Nandi's specialization extends to chest conditions, excelling in chest physiotherapy, and addressing fine motor difficulties in children with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, including ASD.



The commitment to continuous improvement is evident in Asimayan Nandi's impressive array of certifications. From assessing children with Bayley Scales for Infant and Toddler Development to becoming a certified Sensory Integration Therapist from the University of Southern California/WPS, he has left no stone unturned. Nandi's expertise also extends to Hydrotherapy (Water Specific Therapy) and advanced training in the Prechtl method for qualitative assessment of general movements in neonates/babies.



Asimayan Nandi's impact reaches beyond clinical practice with a series of groundbreaking publications. His research on the importance of experienced Therapy Aide in integrated care for children with Cerebral Palsy, the efficacy of balance training in children with Autism Spectrum Disorders, and innovative approaches like using knee immobilizers for children with hypotonia have garnered international acclaim. His poster presentations at the European Academy of Childhood Disability (EACD) conferences have been a platform for sharing insights and advancing the field.



Asimayan Nandi's commitment to pushing the boundaries of paediatric Rehabilitation, coupled with his extensive training and impactful publications, cements his legacy as a transformative force in child healthcare. His work not only contributes to the well-being of individual children but also sets new standards for the entire field.





MENAFN31012024005698012490ID1107791674