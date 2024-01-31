IDeaS Appoints Ibrahim Saba as Principal Sales Director in the Middle East, Expands Regional Presence

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) LONDON—Jan. 31, 2024—IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the world’s leading provider of automated revenue management software and services, announced today the appointment of Ibrahim Saba as principal sales director. Based in Dubai, Saba will oversee the strategic growth of IDeaS in a region with one of the fastest-growing hospitality sectors in the world, the Middle East and North Africa.



Before joining IDeaS, Saba worked with industry leaders such as Frontline Performance Group and TSA Solutions and has held senior commercial roles with IHG and Marriott both on property and at the corporate level. Now based in Dubai, Saba will report to area vice president of EMEA, Michael McCartan, to drive the company’s growth and expansion in the market.



Michael McCartan, area vice president of EMEA, IDeaS, said: “Ibrahim Saba is a seasoned commercial leader with more than 25 years of experience in hospitality and hospitality technology. He is a passionate hotelier at heart. His extensive experience and knowledge of the region, having lived and worked in Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, and most recently in the UAE, will provide a perfect foundation for IDeaS ambitious growth plans in the region. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Ibrahim to the IDeaS family.”



Ibrahim Saba, principal sales director, IDeaS, said: “I am delighted to join IDeaS at this dynamic and promising moment in the company’s global growth The world’s largest active pipeline of new hotels is in the Middle East. As we continue to expand our reach throughout this increasingly popular region, we are committed to ensuring our clients and their commercial teams have the data they need to stay ahead of the competition.”





