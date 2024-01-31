AUS strengthens global ties and innovative collaboration with AGH University of Krakow

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. January 31, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has bolstered its global research and academic ties by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AGH University of Krakow, Poland, affirming its commitment to fostering international collaboration in education and research initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Professor Jerzy Lis, Rector of AGH University of Krakow.

Based on the agreement, the two universities will share educational experiences and teaching methods, facilitate student and faculty exchange, conduct joint educational projects, organize academic events, participate in entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives, and jointly develop dual and/or joint degree programs.

“This partnership strengthens the quality of our academic programs, allowing both institutions to provide a more expansive and globally applicable education. We have always put our students' interests at the heart of what we do, and this collaboration will allow us to enhance the educational experience we offer them through the sharing of resources on an international level. Additionally, it accelerates scientific advancements through collaborative research initiatives among faculty members,” said Chancellor Laursen.

With a focus on innovative research and a commitment to intellectual exploration and advancement, AUS fosters a dynamic research environment that spans various disciplines. The university encourages a culture of inquiry, inspiring students and faculty alike to push the boundaries of knowledge. It emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration and a dedication to addressing real-world challenges, playing an important role in shaping the future of research and discovery in the region and beyond.





