Starbucks experiences slowest sales growth in year, earnings below Wall Street estimates

(MENAFN) Starbucks encountered a significant slowdown in its sales growth, marking the slowest pace in a year, accompanied by profits that fell below Wall Street estimates. The impact of reduced spending became apparent, influenced by a combination of factors, including a boycott of the company in America and the Middle East, along with intensified discounting by competitors in China.



The company's earnings, excluding certain items, stood at 90 cents per share, falling short of analysts' expectations of 93 cents. Net revenue amounted to USD9.4 billion, below the anticipated average of USD9.6 billion. Sales at Starbucks' company-operated outlets, open for more than a year, saw a 5 percent increase in the first fiscal quarter ending on December 31. However, this growth lagged behind analysts' projections of 6.4 percent, representing the slowest rate of expansion in a year, primarily attributed to weakened results in China.



Moreover, there was a notable slowdown in the increase of average order sizes, which rose by 2 percent, a rate slower than the previous quarter and the corresponding period in the previous year. In North America, same-store sales also increased by 5 percent, primarily driven by customers spending more on their beverages and food items.



Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan acknowledged the challenges the company faces, citing "headwinds" such as the boycott in the United States and heightened discounting by competitors in China. Narasimhan mentioned a delay in traffic in the United States starting in mid-November, attributing it to what he referred to as "misperceptions" about the company's stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. He further noted that the decline in sales was largely from customers who visited the company only occasionally. The company acknowledges the need to navigate these challenges and looks toward addressing them as it moves forward.

