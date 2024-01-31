Medical Device Regulation In The Eurasian Union, Russia And The CIS: 4-Day Online Training Course (April 16Th-19Th, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulation in the Eurasian Union, Russia and the CIS Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The aim of this event is to provide a comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. This interactive course will cover the regulatory requirements within these regions, focusing on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval. The presentations will also give practical hints on the regulatory and registration process where possible.

This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.

Benefits of Attending

Attending this programme will:



Give you the full background to the CIS medical device market

Ensure that you understand the full implications of the new regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures Fully update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

Who Should Attend?



Personnel working in medical device regulatory affairs in this region

Anyone who is considering marketing a medical device in this region Those interested in an update on recent developments

Key Topics Covered

Russia and CIS - Regional Regulatory Overview



Russia and CIS Market Overview

Market protection policies

CIS in regional and international

Regulatory Harmonisation

Eurasian Regulations for Medical Devices



Countries current members of EAEU and EAEU Official bodies

Terms of transition period

EAEU Registration Procedures

Application process

EAEU submission documents and data requirements QMS inspections

Registration of MDs in Russia



Regulatory authorities in Russia

Key regulations governing registration process

Clinical trials for medical devices

National registration procedures

Application dossier and data requirements

Post approval life cycle maintenance applications

Safety reporting and market surveillance

Price and reimbursement Patent data protection

Common regional requirements in CIS

Administrative data, translations, normative document, samples, labelling

Registration of MDs in other CIS countries



Other EAEU members: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kirgizstan

EU harmonisation: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, National procedures: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan

Workshop - CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

