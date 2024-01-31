(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Validation with Qualification Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Attending this invaluable two-day event will give you the tools to fully understand and comply with current EU and FDA process validation guidelines and meet implementation challenges.
Taking a practical and analytical approach to process design, equipment and utility qualification, the programme will link product requirements to equipment verification and commercial-scale process validation.
Good engineering practice (GEP) and a range of techniques, including quality risk management and design of experiments
and statistics, will be examined to optimise continual improvement in process qualification, verification, commissioning and validation.
Benefits of attending:
Know the scope of FDA, EU and other international validation guidelines Establish a three-stage, science and risk-based, life cycle process validation programme that can be applied to all products internationally, from generic products to novel medicines to ATMPs Clarify similarities and differences between EU and US regulatory expectations Understand the importance of a science and risk-based approach to support process validation and qualification Realise significant business benefits by clarifying the key purposes of validation Reduce validation documentation by concentrating on product drivers supported by clear qualification steps Unscramble the real meaning of buzzwords such as qualification, verification and validation Learn tools and techniques for you to subsequently apply to your products
Who Should Attend?
This seminar will be of particular interest to all those from the pharmaceutical industry working in:
Development Manufacturing Engineering Quality
It will also benefit the following personnel working in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry:
Process engineers Pharmacists Scientists Quality assurance professionals Quality control managers Late-stage product and process development engineers, scientists, pharmacists Technology scale-up and transfer managers Validation and qualification managers Validation and qualification specialists Risk management specialists Lean management specialists Operations managers and engineers
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
The science and risk-based approach to process validation ICH Q8/9/10/11/12 Exercise 1 - Key points Introduction to the FDA process validation guidance Introduction to the EU Process Validation Guidelines and Annex 15 Exercise 2: Guidance Process design: FDA PV Stage 1 Exercise 3: Process Design Quality risk management Exercise 4: Risk assessment
Day 2
Equipment and utility qualification: FDA PV Stage 2.1 Exercise 5: Equipment Qualification Tools for Process Validation - part 1 Tools for Process Validation - part 2 Exercise 6: What techniques/tools to use at which PV Stage Process Performance Qualification/Process Validation - FDA PV Stage 2.2 Exercise 7: Process Validation - number of batches Continued Process Verification/Ongoing Process Verification - FDA PV Stage 3 Exercise 8: Ongoing Process Verification Case Study: Process improvement Exercise 9: Continual Improvement Exercise 10: SWOT
