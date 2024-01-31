European Stocks expand winning Streak on economic sector rise

(MENAFN) European stocks continued their upward trajectory on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive session of gains. The positive momentum was notably driven by the financial sector, with the European Stoxx 600 index rising by 0.2 percent during the trading day. Investors kept a watchful eye on the impending monetary policy decision from the US Federal Reserve, scheduled for later in the day, seeking insights into potential interest rate adjustments in the world's largest economy.



Within the financial services sector, a notable highlight was the 0.5 percent increase in the index, buoyed by a significant 1.7 percent surge in shares of the Spanish Bank Santander. The bank reported unprecedented profits that surpassed expectations in the final quarter of 2023, adding to the positive sentiment surrounding financial stocks.



Investors eagerly awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, set to be announced at 1900 GMT, anticipating crucial indications regarding the timing of potential interest rate adjustments in the United States. The outcome of this decision would likely have far-reaching effects on global financial markets.



Among the standout performers on the Stoxx 600 index was Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which saw a 1.7 percent increase, reaching its highest levels ever. The company, regarded as the most valuable in Europe, is poised for another year of double-digit sales and operating profit growth, driven by the continued popularity of its weight-loss drug Wijovi.



However, not all companies experienced positive movements, as H&M shares took an 8.9 percent dip, landing at the bottom of the STOXX 600 index. The Swedish fashion retailer reported a decline in profit margin for the fourth quarter, prompting concern among investors. Adding to the challenges, the CEO announced his resignation from the position, contributing to the downward pressure on the company's stock. These contrasting performances underscore the dynamic nature of the European stock market, influenced by sector-specific developments and global economic factors.

MENAFN31012024000045015682ID1107791643