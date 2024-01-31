IMF slashes its economic forecast for Argentina

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its economic growth forecast for Argentina, projecting a second consecutive year of negative growth. The downward revision comes as President Javier Milei implements what the IMF terms a "significant policy adjustment," causing a notable economic shock. In its latest World Economic Outlook update released on Tuesday, the IMF anticipates a 2.8 percent contraction in Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) for the current year, following a 1.1 percent decline in 2023. This marks a significant departure from the IMF's earlier projection in October, which had forecasted a 2.8 percent growth for the Argentine economy in 2024.



The report attributes the revision to Argentina's inflationary surge, identifying it as the primary factor pushing up the 2024 inflation outlook for emerging markets and developing economies to 8.1 percent. The IMF underscores that the negative growth forecast for 2024 in Latin America's third-largest economy reflects the impact of a substantial policy adjustment aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability.



Argentina has long grappled with a severe economic crisis rooted in decades of debt and financial mismanagement. Approximately 40 percent of the population is estimated to be living in poverty, and the nation contends with one of the world's highest annual inflation rates, exceeding 200 percent. President Milei's administration has recently implemented what is termed as 'shock therapy' reforms, including a drastic devaluation of the peso by over 50 percent, in an effort to stabilize the struggling economy.



The IMF's downgraded outlook signals the ongoing challenges faced by Argentina as it navigates through a complex economic landscape. President Milei's bold reforms, while aiming for macroeconomic stability, have triggered significant uncertainties, contributing to the IMF's cautious projections for the nation's economic performance in the coming year. The evolving situation in Argentina highlights the delicate balance between implementing necessary reforms and managing the potential shocks to the economy.





