Alithya To Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results On February 14

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (Nasdaq: ALYA ) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024, ended December 31, 2023, on February 14, 2024. Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.



Conference call Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number:

>



Toll-free dial-in number: (+1) 800 717 1738 >



Conference ID: 72305 Live webcast:

For those unable to participate on the live

call, a replay will

be made

available until March 14, 2024.

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya