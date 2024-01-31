PKWARE Recognized In The Gartner Hype Cycle For Advancements In Data Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE , a global leader in automated data security, today announced that it was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Advancements in Data Security.

In the dynamic realm of security and risk management, the challenge to protect sensitive data grows as technological innovation expands. Embracing state-of-the-art solutions, including data security posture management, data security platforms, and preparing for the transformative impact of quantum computing and AI, is crucial for success.

PKWARE has earned a spot in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle For Data Security , showcasing its significant contributions. PKWARE's PK Protect Endpoint Manager and Data Store Manager solutions are pivotal in aligning data security posture management (DSPM), offering customers a unified platform for comprehensive data protection across endpoints, cloud, servers, and mainframes.

PKWARE's CEO, Spencer Kupferman, says, "In a world where data is currency, trust is our encryption, and security is not just a service-it's our solemn promise to empower and automatically protect sensitive data at all times without sacrificing productivity."

The Gartner Hype Cycle offers a comprehensive view of data security, guiding leaders in aligning their strategies with risk appetites. It covers governance, privacy, discovery, categorization, processing, and analytics of data.

DSPM stands out as a transformative technology, crucial for managing data security in the cloud. It enables organizations to discover and categorize both structured and unstructured data, identifying privacy and security risks.

PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security and compliance.

