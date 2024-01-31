Medical Device Regulations In The Middle East And North Africa: 2-Day Online Training Course (June 11Th-12Th, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The size of the medical device market in the Middle East has expanded over recent years and this trend is forecast to continue. The growth is due in part to innovations in technology as the majority of Middle Eastern countries are early adopters of technological advancement, which provides opportunities for medical device companies. The regulatory environment in the region is also developing and this annual seminar will provide an essential overview of the key requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa.

The programme will focus on the regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries and include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with our expert faculty and other delegates.

Benefits of attending:



Gain a valuable introduction to the medical device markets: countries, numbers, economical facts and trends, regulatory environment

Familiarise yourself with medical device regulations in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa

Understand medical devices and their classification

Clarify procedures for company and product registration

Discuss recent developments in the region Meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues

Certifications:



CPD : 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

The event will be of particular interest to:



Anyone involved in regulatory affairs for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa

Anyone new to the region Anyone interested in an update of recent developments

Agenda

The medical device markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA):



Markets and Culture

Healthcare

Business culture

Economic overview

Regulatory environment and characteristics

General regulatory requirements

Company and product registration

Key documents needed

Basic structure of a dossier Regulatory summary

Medical Devices and their classification:



What is a medical device Different classes of products

Individual Country Presentations:

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen

Recent Developments in the Region:



Harmonisation activities

Countries with new regulatory requirements for medical devices Countries in the process of establishing regulatory guidance for obtaining marketing authorisations

Economic Overview:



Saudi Arabia

GHC/Prequalification GPP

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

Yemen

Kuwait

UAE

Egypt

Sudan

Algeria

Morocco

Tunisia

Israel

Palestine

Syria

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq Iran

Medical Device Network

Discussion sessions will take place throughout the two days

