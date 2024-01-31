Medical Device Regulations In The Middle East And North Africa: 2-Day Online Training Course (June 11Th-12Th, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulations in the Middle East and North Africa Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The size of the medical device market in the Middle East has expanded over recent years and this trend is forecast to continue. The growth is due in part to innovations in technology as the majority of Middle Eastern countries are early adopters of technological advancement, which provides opportunities for medical device companies. The regulatory environment in the region is also developing and this annual seminar will provide an essential overview of the key requirements for product approvals for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa.
The programme will focus on the regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries and include interactive discussion sessions to allow you to exchange experiences with our expert faculty and other delegates.
Benefits of attending:
Gain a valuable introduction to the medical device markets: countries, numbers, economical facts and trends, regulatory environment Familiarise yourself with medical device regulations in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa Understand medical devices and their classification Clarify procedures for company and product registration Discuss recent developments in the region Meet, network and share experiences with other industry colleagues
Certifications:
CPD : 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
The event will be of particular interest to:
Anyone involved in regulatory affairs for medical devices in the Middle East and North Africa Anyone new to the region Anyone interested in an update of recent developments
Agenda
The medical device markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA):
Markets and Culture Healthcare Business culture Economic overview Regulatory environment and characteristics General regulatory requirements Company and product registration Key documents needed Basic structure of a dossier Regulatory summary
Medical Devices and their classification:
What is a medical device Different classes of products
Individual Country Presentations:
Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE and Yemen
Recent Developments in the Region:
Harmonisation activities Countries with new regulatory requirements for medical devices Countries in the process of establishing regulatory guidance for obtaining marketing authorisations
Economic Overview:
Saudi Arabia GHC/Prequalification GPP Bahrain Qatar Oman Yemen Kuwait UAE Egypt Sudan Algeria Morocco Tunisia Israel Palestine Syria Jordan Lebanon Iraq Iran
Medical Device Network
Discussion sessions will take place throughout the two days
For more information about this conference visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31012024004107003653ID1107791616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.