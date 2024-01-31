Clinical Evidence Medical Device Studies: 2-Day Online Training Course (July 10Th-11Th, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Studies: Clinical Evidence Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Clinical evidence is crucial to bringing a device to market and is a very important aspect of post-market compliance to meet the requirements of current legislation. The collection of clinical data to demonstrate safety and performance is pivotal to CE marking a medical device and the collection of post-market data is key to the continued safety and performance considerations once the device is on the market.

This practical and intensive two-day course has been designed specifically for those who are involved in gathering clinical evidence required for medical devices. It will cover the full range of activities that should be applied during the collection of clinical evidence for both pre- and post-market studies and will also provide delegates with information on the European regulations for gathering clinical evidence and conducting medical device studies. Participants will benefit from advice and tips from industry experts on the practicalities of conducting studies within Europe as well as the types of clinical data to collect in order to be compliant with the new MDR.

Benefits of Attending



Understand the regulatory requirements and guidance applicable to clinical evidence

Clarification on Clinical Evaluations (Literature Reviews)

Understand what is required in terms of clinical data prior to CE marking and post-CE mark

Know what documentation is needed for the pre-and post-market phases of clinical data collection

Discover how to conduct a clinical investigation and post-market clinical follow-up study

Plan how to prepare regulatory notifications to the competent authorities and obtain other necessary approvals

Understand the key aspects of pre and post-market study setup, management, monitoring and close down

Discuss how to prepare a paper or presentation for publication and marketing Understand the differences between drugs and devices

Who Should Attend



Personnel involved in setting up, managing and monitoring studies

Setting up, managing and monitoring studies

R&D

Marketing

Regulatory Affair

Those who conduct clinical evaluations/investigations/post market follow up studies Those moving from Pharma to Medical Device studies

Agenda

The regulatory aspects of gathering clinical evidence for devices



An overview of the regulations governing the clinical evidence aspects of devices

How the regulations impact on clinical data for regulatory studies and post-market studies Standards and guidelines applicable to medical device clinical evidence, ISO, GHTF (IMDRF), MEDDEV and NBMED

Conducting a pre-market clinical evaluation and the literature review



The Clinical Evaluation (Literature Review)

What's involved and how it should be conducted

What documents are required - how is clinical data used? Example documents and templates will be provided to help delegates understand this process

Conducting a pre-market (regulatory) clinical investigation



What types of studies and study designs are applicable to pre-market studies? What to consider in designing and implementing appropriate pre-market studies

Documentation for pre-market (regulatory) clinical investigation



What documentation is needed?

How this should be produced and what detail is required This presentation will include template documentation for clinical investigation plans, investigator brochures, case report forms and consent forms

How to obtain the necessary approvals for pre-market studies



How to obtain Research Ethics approval

How to obtain National competent authority approvals

Other necessary approvals What to provide, timescales and practicalities

Study management and monitoring of regulatory clinical investigation



Key aspects study set up

Management, monitoring and close down Getting the best data

How to write a final study report for a regulatory clinical investigation pre-market study



Practical considerations for final study reports, publications and presentations of study results

Examples and templates will be provided to help delegates understand the processes How to prepare a paper or presentation for publication and marketing

PMCF



Practical considerations for conducting PMCF studies

The differences between PMCF and regulatory studies When to conduct PMCF studies and other PMC data requirements

Current key issues affecting clinical evidence for medical devices

The effect of changes to the directives and current initiatives throughout Europe

The differences between drugs and devices

For more information about this conference visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900