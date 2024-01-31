Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Business Opportunity And Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Automotive Infotainment Market Report by Product Type (Navigation Unit, Display Audio, Audio, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Operating System (QNX, LINUX, Microsoft, and Others), Installation Type (In-Dash Infotainment, Rear Seat Infotainment), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology (Integrated, Embedded, Tethered), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, 5G), and Region 2024-2032". The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Infotainment Industry:

Demand for Advanced Connectivity and Features:

The increasing need for advanced connectivity and entertainment features in vehicles is impelling the market growth. Modern individuals, accustomed to the connectivity and convenience offered by smartphones and other digital devices, are seeking similar experiences in their cars. This demand is resulting in the integration of sophisticated infotainment systems that offer navigation, real-time traffic updates, multimedia streaming, and smartphone integration through various platforms. The rise in expectations for constant connectivity and interactive features is prompting automotive manufacturers to upgrade and innovate their infotainment offerings continually. This trend is further supported by the growing affordability and availability of high-speed internet and data services, allowing more individuals to seek vehicles equipped with advanced infotainment systems.

Technological Advancements:

Rising advancements in technology, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) is bolstering the market growth. AI is enabling more personalized and intuitive user experiences in automotive infotainment systems. Features like voice recognition, intelligent personal assistants, predictive maintenance alerts, and AI-powered recommendations are becoming standard. IoT integration facilitates seamless connectivity between the vehicle, other devices, and the broader environment, leading to enhanced safety, efficiency, and convenience. Additionally, IoT-enabled vehicles can communicate with smart city infrastructures to optimize traffic flow or find parking spots. These technological advancements not only enhance the user experience but also open new avenues for services and business models for automakers and tech companies.

Regulatory and Safety Standards:

The increasing implementation of stringent regulatory and safety standards worldwide is supporting the market growth. Governments and international bodies are mandating more advanced safety features, which are integrated into infotainment systems. This includes advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that provide critical information about vehicle surroundings, traffic conditions, and potential hazards. Moreover, features like rear-view cameras, lane departure warnings, and collision avoidance systems are becoming standard, often accessed through the infotainment interface. These regulations not only ensure a higher safety standard but also encourage automakers to continually innovate and upgrade their infotainment offerings to comply with new requirements.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Automotive Infotainment Industry:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Clarion Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics)

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv

Automotive Infotainment Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Navigation Unit

Display Audio

Audio

Others

Audio exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the widespread demand for high-quality sound systems in vehicles.

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars represent the largest segment. They are the commonly used form of personal transportation.

By Operating System:

QNX

LINUX

Microsoft

Others

LINUX holds the biggest market share, owing to its open-source nature, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, which appeals to automotive manufacturers.

By Installation Type:

In-Dash Infotainment

Rear Seat Infotainment

In-dash infotainment accounts for the majority of the market share as it seamlessly integrates entertainment and information systems into the dashboard of the vehicle.

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

OEM exhibits a clear dominance in the market, accredited to the established relationships with automakers and provide integrated infotainment solutions.

By Technology:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Tethered holds the biggest market share, driven by the convenience of connecting smartphones or other devices to the infotainment system.

By Connectivity:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

3G

4G

5G

Bluetooth represents the leading segment due to its universal compatibility and ease of wireless device integration.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, attributed to its growing population and increasing demand for advanced infotainment systems in vehicles.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Trends:

The growing use of data analytics and machine learning (ML) in infotainment systems is positively influencing the market. These technologies enable systems to learn from user behavior and preferences, offering personalized content and recommendations. Additionally, ML algorithms can suggest routes, music, or even nearby points of interest based on past selections. The integration of these advanced data analytics capabilities not only enhances the user experience by making it more customized but also opens up new possibilities for targeted advertising and services within the vehicle, creating potential new revenue streams for automakers and tech companies alike.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

