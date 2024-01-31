Zinc Oxide Market Poised To Reach USD 8.07 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Growing Demand In Automotive & Cosmetic Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zinc Oxide Market Report

Zinc Oxide Market thrives with automotive rubber vulcanization and rising demand in sunscreens, skincare, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and paints.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Zinc Oxide Market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030.The zinc oxide market is experiencing significant growth due to its wide range of applications across various industries. Zinc oxide, a white powder with excellent properties, is primarily used as a pigment in the manufacturing of paints, coatings, and plastics. Its ability to provide high opacity and UV protection makes it an ideal choice for these industries.Furthermore, the rising demand for zinc oxide in the cosmetics and personal care industry is also contributing to its market growth. Zinc oxide is widely used in sunscreens, skincare products, and baby powders due to its natural sun protection properties and soothing effects on the skin. With increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation, consumers are actively seeking products that offer adequate sun protection, thus driving the demand for zinc oxide-based formulations.Get a Report Sample of Zinc Oxide MarketMarket Report Scope:With increasing awareness of UV radiation's harmful effects, Zinc Oxide's demand has surged, especially in sunscreens and skincare products. Its role in rubber vulcanization for the automotive industry, ceramic glazes in the ceramics sector, and pharmaceutical products has significantly contributed to market growth.Market Segmentation :By Grade. Standard. United States Pharmacopeia (USP). Treated. Food and Chemical Codex (FCC). OthersBy Process. Direct (American) Process. Indirect (French) Process. Wet Chemical Process. OthersBy Form. Powder. Liquid. PelletsBy Application. Rubber. Chemical. Paints & Coatings. Ceramics. Cosmetics and Personal Care. Automotive. Construction. Agriculture. Pharmaceuticals. Electronics & Semiconductors. OthersMarket Analysis:Zinc Oxide's market dominance stems from its pivotal role in rubber vulcanization, with over 65% used in tire production for the automotive industry. The compound's application as a white pigment in paints, offering UV absorption and corrosion inhibition, further contributes to its demand. However, concerns about health effects have led to regulatory restrictions in Europe, impacting its use as a feed additive.Zinc Oxide Market Opportunities:. Zinc oxide, a versatile compound with numerous applications, presents a plethora of market opportunities across various industries. One of the key drivers for the zinc oxide market is its extensive use in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Zinc oxide is widely used in sunscreens, as it provides effective protection against harmful UV rays. With growing awareness about skin health and increasing concerns regarding sun damage, the demand for zinc oxide-based sunscreens is expected to rise significantly.. Furthermore, the healthcare sector offers promising opportunities for zinc oxide. The compound possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it an essential ingredient in various pharmaceutical products such as ointments, creams, and lotions. The rising prevalence of skin infections and diseases worldwide is likely to drive the demand for these products, thereby fueling the growth of the zinc oxide market.Impact of Recession:. The impact of a recession on the zinc oxide market can be significant. During an economic downturn, consumer spending tends to decrease, leading to reduced demand for various products and industries. This decline in demand can directly affect the zinc oxide market as it is widely used in several sectors.. One of the major applications of zinc oxide is in the rubber industry, where it is used as a reinforcing agent and vulcanization accelerator. In times of recession, the automotive industry typically experiences a decline in sales, resulting in reduced production and demand for rubber-based products such as tires. This decrease in demand for rubber products directly affects the zinc oxide market.Segment Analysis:In 2022, the powder form segment led with a 72% revenue share due to its versatile applications, including batteries, lubricants, and gold extraction. The indirect (French) process dominated with a 78.5% share, recognized for its speed and productivity. Automotive applications held the highest revenue share of 35% in 2022, propelled by the tire industry's growth.Zinc Oxide Market Challenges :. One of the major challenges faced by the zinc oxide market is the increasing competition from alternative materials. As industries are constantly seeking more sustainable and cost-effective options, they are exploring substitutes for zinc oxide in various applications. For instance, titanium dioxide is being increasingly used as a replacement for zinc oxide in sunscreen formulations due to its higher UV protection capabilities.. Another challenge is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. Zinc oxide production heavily relies on the availability and cost of zinc metal, which can be influenced by factors such as mining regulations, geopolitical tensions, and global economic conditions. These price fluctuations can impact the profitability of zinc oxide manufacturers and make it difficult to maintain stable pricing for customers.. Furthermore, environmental concerns surrounding the production and disposal of zinc oxide pose a challenge for the market. The traditional manufacturing process involves high energy consumption and emits greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change. Additionally, improper disposal or release of zinc oxide into water bodies can have detrimental effects on aquatic ecosystems.Key Regional Development:Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 51.2% revenue share in 2022, driven by the booming automotive and construction industries in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea.Key Takeaways:. The Zinc Oxide Market is set to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 8.07 billion by 2030.. Automotive and cosmetic industries play a pivotal role in driving market expansion.. Asia Pacific leads the market, fueled by the booming automotive and construction sectors.Recent Developments:. In the second quarter of 2023, Zochem, a leading player in French process zinc oxide production, announced plans to expand production capacity in Dickson, TN.. In July 2022, Tata Chemicals unveiled nano zinc oxide (nZnO), boasting enhanced anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and UV-blocking properties, with implications for various industrial and cosmetic applications.Buy the Latest Version of this ReportTable of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 Impact of Russia- Ukraine War4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.2.1 Introduction4.2.2 Impact on major economies4.2.2.1 US4.2.2.2 Canada4.2.2.3 Germany4.2.2.4 France4.2.2.5 United Kingdom4.2.2.6 China4.2.2.7 Japan4.2.2.8 South Korea4.2.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation, By Grade9. Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation, By Process10. Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation, By Form11. Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation, By Application12. Regional Analysis13 Company Profile13.1 LANXESS13.1.1 Company Overview13.1.2 Financials13.1.3 Product/ Services Offered13.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.1.5 The SNS View13.2 Zochem13.2.1 Company Overview13.2.2 Financials13.2.3 Product/ Services Offered13.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.2.5 The SNS View13.3 EverZinc13.3.1 Company Overview13.3.2 Financials13.3.3 Product/ Services Offered13.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 The SNS View13.4 U.S. Zinc13.4.1 Company Overview13.4.2 Financials13.4.3 Product/ Services Offered13.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.4.5 The SNS View13.5 Neo Zinc Oxide13.5.1 Company Overview13.5.2 Financials13.5.3 Product/ Services Offered13.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.5.5 The SNS View13.6 Tata Chemicals Ltd.13.6.1 Company Overview13.6.2 Financials13.6.3 Product/ Services Offered13.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.6.5 The SNS View13.7 Upper India13.7.1 Company Overview13.7.2 Financials13.7.3 Product/ Services Offered13.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.7.5 The SNS View13.8 Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.13.8.1 Company Overview13.8.2 Financials13.8.3 Product/ Services Offered13.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.8.5 The SNS View13.9 Zinc Oxide Australia13.9.1 Company Overview13.9.2 Financials13.9.3 Product/ Services Offered13.9.4 SWOT Analysis13.9.5 The SNS View13.10 Rubamin13.10.1 Company Overview13.10.2 Financials13.10.3 Product/ Services Offered13.10.4 SWOT Analysis13.10.5 The SNS View13.11 Ace Chemie Zynk Energy Limited13.11.1 Company Overview13.11.2 Financials13.11.3 Product/ Services Offered13.11.4 SWOT Analysis13.11.5 The SNS View13.12 Akrochem Corporation13.12.1 Company Overview13.12.2 Financials13.12.3 Product/ Services Offered13.12.4 SWOT Analysis13.12.5 The SNS View13.13 Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.13.13.1 Company Overview13.13.2 Financials13.13.3 Product/ Services Offered13.13.4 SWOT Analysis13.13.5 The SNS View13.14 AG CHEMI GROUP13.14.1 Company Overview13.14.2 Financials13.14.3 Product/ Services Offered13.14.4 SWOT Analysis13.14.5 The SNS View13.15 Yongchang Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.13.15.1 Company Overview13.15.2 Financials13.15.3 Product/ Services Offered13.15.4 SWOT Analysis13.15.5 The SNS View14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Benchmarking14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Recent Developments14.3.1 Industry News14.3.2 Company News14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions15. USE Cases and Best Practices16. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube