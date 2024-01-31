Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Set To Surge Beyond USD 55.60 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Automation Boom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robotics-and-Automation-Actuators-Market

The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is growing due to rising demand for precise and efficient motion control in various industries.

- According to SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Report Scope:The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionizing the field of robotics and automation. This comprehensive report scope provides stakeholders with a nuanced understanding of the market's diverse facets. Delving into the landscape of actuators, the report analyzes electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, and piezoelectric types. It explores their applications, advantages, and limitations, offering stakeholders insights into the technological diversity within the market.The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of automation across various industries. Actuators play a crucial role in robotics and automation by converting energy into mechanical motion, enabling machines to perform specific tasks with precision and efficiency. With the rising demand for automated systems in manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and other sectors, the need for advanced actuators has surged. These actuators are designed to provide high-speed and precise movement, improving the overall performance and productivity of automated systems. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the integration of smart actuators with sensors and controllers, are further propelling the market growth by enhancing the capabilities of robotic and automated systems.An integral aspect of the report is the exploration of application domains, including industrial automation, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. The latest report from SNS Insider reveals that the global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, valued at USD 19.49 billion in 2022, is poised to reach an impressive USD 55.60 billion by 2030. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% between 2023 and 2030, this surge is driven by the escalating demand for automation solutions across diverse industries.Major Key Players Included are:. ABB. Rockwell Automation. Altra Industrial Motion. Moog. SMC. Curtis Wright. MISUMI. SKF Motion Technologies. SMC Corporation. Thomson Industries, Inc., and other players. Thomson Industries, Inc., and other players.Market AnalysisThe global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is experiencing substantial expansion, driven by the increasing demand for automation solutions across industries. Actuators, as the muscle in automated systems, play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. Key drivers include the increasing adoption of industrial automation, the demand for precision and efficiency, and ongoing technological advancements, such as smart actuators and sensor integration.Furthermore, the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is witnessing a shift towards electric and pneumatic actuators due to their energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Electric actuators, in particular, are gaining traction as they offer precise control, low maintenance requirements, and compatibility with digital control systems. Pneumatic actuators, on the other hand, are valued for their cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and suitability for high-force applications. As industries continue to prioritize efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability in their operations, the demand for electric and pneumatic actuators is expected to rise, driving the growth of the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market.Segment Analysis. By actuation, the electric segment is estimated to lead the market in 2022. The dominance of this segment is attributed to its high power efficiency, lower system weight, and increasing power output.. In terms of application, the robotics segment, encompassing industrial and service robots, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Large-scale enterprises drive the demand for industrial robots, while service robots find applications in both professional and personal settings.Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:By Application. Process Automation. RoboticsBy Vertical. Automotive. Growth Factors. Electric actuators are estimated to lead the market by actuation type. Their high power efficiency, lower system weight, and increasing power output make them a preferred choice, especially in applications where precision and energy efficiency are critical.. The rise of collaborative robots, or cobots, is influencing the dynamics of the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market.. Impact: Actuators designed to work alongside humans in collaborative environments, ensuring safety and efficiency, are gaining prominence. The integration of actuators in cobots is opening new avenues for applications in various industries. With a focus on developing capacities and strategic investments in robotics and automation, countries like China and Japan are at the forefront. This presents a significant opportunity for actuators' producers to expand operations in the Asia Pacific region.Key Takeaways. The Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is witnessing a robust surge, driven by the global demand for automation solutions across industries.. Electric actuators dominate the market, owing to their high power efficiency and increased power output, while the robotics segment, including industrial and service robots, is poised for substantial growth.Recent Developments:In February 2022: ABB completed the successful installation and remote commissioning of new actuators for India's largest paper and paperboard business, ITC. In February 2022: ABB completed the successful installation and remote commissioning of new actuators for India's largest paper and paperboard business, ITC. This upgrade to Slice xP brings reduced CD profile variability and advanced diagnostics.In April 2021: Rockwell Automation partnered with Comau to simplify robot integration for manufacturers, marking a collaborative effort to enhance automation solutions.Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Application9. Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Vertical10. Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Actuation11. Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Characteristics12. Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Type13. Regional Analysis14. Company Profiles15. Competitive Landscape16. Conclusion About Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytic globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

