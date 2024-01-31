South Africa: Minister Zizi Kodwa On Decision To Suspend Auction Of Mandela Items

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa welcomes the decision by Guernsey's Auction House to suspend the auction of items associated with former President Nelson Mandela.

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) confirmed that this auction was suspended following the agency's engagement with Guernsey's Auction House and Dr Makaziwe Mandela.

Minister Kodwa says,“I welcome cooperation between the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) and Guernsey's Auction House which sees the suspension of the auction of items associated with former President Nelson Mandela. This development allows the ongoing legal proceedings on the matter to be finalised.”

Minister Kodwa adds,“SAHRA, with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and Robben Island Museum, will continue to appeal the High Court judgement relating to the unpermitted export for exhibition or sale on auction of items associated with former President Nelson Mandela.”

Minister Kodwa further states,“I reiterate the importance of preserving and protecting the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela and South Africa's rich cultural heritage. Our cultural heritage defines who we are and maintains the knowledge and memory of where we come from as a nation.”

