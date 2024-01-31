Globalmanagergroup Has Introduced The ISO/IEC 17029 Documents Packages

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup is happy to introduced the Ready-to-use ISO 17029 documentation packages for the validation/verification body's accreditation. ISO/IEC 17029:2019 is a new ISO/IEC 17000 standard that explicitly recognises and evaluates entities that conduct conformity assessment operations on information provided in claims. This ISO 17029 standard assures that the validation/verification body is competent, allowing for trust in the claims.



The ISO/IEC 17029 documentation packages contains the ISO/IEC 17029 quality manual, ISO/IEC 17029 Procedures, SOPs, Exhibits, ISO/IEC 17029 Audit Checklist, and Sample Blank Forms which are the major criteria of the documentation process for the ISO/IEC 17029:2019 accreditation. The ISO/IEC 17029:2019 Documentation templates, which also include the ISO/IEC 17029 manual and audit checklist, have 80 editable files. The documentation kit is prepared in plain English and works with Windows 1997 and later versions. The kit is a user-friendly and simple to learn and ready-made instrument for ISO/IEC 17029 consultants that establishes the baseline system for validation/verification bodies. The ISO 17029 document packages reduce unnecessary paperwork and are compliant with QMS implementation in validation/verification organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.



The editable set of ISO 17029 documents allow users to customise templates to fit their working environment, allowing them to easily build their documentation. The packages include techniques and formats for fine-tuning processes and increasing control in validation/verification bodies. The ISO/IEC 17029 document kit saves time and money on document preparation for ISO/IEC 17029:2019 accreditation, providing good value for money with a short payback period and also includes ready-made welding instructions, processes, and formats to expedite the certification process.



The ISO 17029 Quality manual meets the latest ISO/IEC 17029 standard requirements for system implementation and accreditation of validation/verification bodies. The document kit includes 18 quality procedures in MS Word format for various departments, 07 exhibits for process implementation, 03 standard operating procedures for protection and backup of electronics records, site safety, and evaluator qualification, 48 sample blank forms for record maintenance, and 01 files for risk assessment and opportunity sheet. The manual also includes an ISO/IEC 17029 Audit Checklist with approximately 250 questions to verify the implemented quality management system and achieve ISO/IEC 17029:2019 accreditation. The ISO/IEC 17029:2019 Documentation packages offer customizable templates for users to create their documents within a week. It's globally recognized for its user compatibility and standard requirements, and its editable word format simplifies preparing documents for validation/verification bodies accreditation. For more information, visit here:



Global Manager Group provides a variety of consulting services, including quality management, environmental management systems, food safety systems, information security systems, and occupational health and safety management systems. Global Manager Group has established itself as a leading brand among ISO consultants worldwide due to its expertise in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000, HACCP - Codex Document, and other areas. Global Manager Group is a trusted management and ISO certified consultant in India, with over 1800 clients. The firm operates a prominent web platform that sells pre-made materials and training presentations for a variety of worldwide systems and management certifications.







