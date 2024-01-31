US, Germany resist pressures from NATO to invite Ukraine to join in

(MENAFN) Foreign Policy magazine reported on Tuesday that the United States and Germany are resisting pressures from NATO allies to extend an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at a crucial summit in Washington, DC, scheduled for July. According to the magazine, which cited a dozen current and former officials, Ukraine, supported by staunch backers like Poland and the Baltic states, is advocating for swift NATO membership, viewing it as a potential catalyst to compel Russia to end the ongoing conflict.



Proponents of expediting Ukraine's NATO bid argue that full-fledged membership is essential to resolve the conflict with Russia, asserting that it would be more cost-effective in the long run compared to perpetual arms shipments. However, the article notes a divergence in views, with the United States and Germany, as two major supporters of Ukraine in terms of military aid, taking a more cautious stance.



Officials from these nations reportedly believe that while NATO membership is an eventual goal for Ukraine, the present circumstances are not conducive to such a move. Instead, they advocate for prioritizing the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The reluctance to fast-track NATO membership is rooted in concerns that such a decision, amid the existing conflict with Russia, could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a full-scale clash, invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty.



Article 5 stipulates that an attack on one member of the alliance constitutes an attack on all members, potentially triggering a broader military confrontation with Russia. The cautious approach from the United States and Germany underscores the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine's aspirations and avoiding actions that could inadvertently escalate the conflict in the region.



As NATO prepares for the upcoming summit, the divergence in opinions among its key members reflects the complexities surrounding Ukraine's path to NATO membership and the broader geopolitical considerations that shape alliance decisions. The deliberations underscore the challenges of navigating a diplomatic solution while addressing the security concerns of nations caught in the midst of regional tensions.





