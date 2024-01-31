Russia`s share of settlements in national currencies with BRICS upsurges to 85 percent

(MENAFN) The head of the Russian central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, revealed that Russia's share of settlements in national currencies with fellow BRICS countries has surged to 85 percent, a remarkable increase from just 26 percent recorded two years ago. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, Nabiullina highlighted the substantial growth in the group's share of Russia's foreign trade, doubling over the past two years to reach 40 percent, up from 20 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022.



The central bank chief indicated ongoing discussions regarding the potential integration of national payment infrastructures with BRICS members. Notably, she mentioned that 159 entities from 20 countries have already connected to Russia's alternative to SWIFT, known as the System for Transmitting Financial Messages (SPFS).



BRICS, initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, witnessed a significant expansion in 2024, with the addition of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Nabiullina highlighted that the BRICS group now accounts for 35 percent of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).



As Russia holds the rotating chairmanship of BRICS for the year 2024, Moscow has emphasized its commitment to increasing transactions in national currencies within the bloc. The surge in non-dollar settlements underscores a strategic move toward financial independence, reducing reliance on traditional global financial institutions and promoting diversified economic partnerships within the BRICS framework.



The evolving dynamics within BRICS and the emphasis on non-dollar transactions signify a shift in the global economic landscape, with nations actively exploring alternative financial systems. Nabiullina's insights shed light on Russia's concerted efforts to foster financial resilience and promote a more diversified and inclusive approach to international trade and finance within the BRICS alliance.





