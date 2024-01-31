Russia Using North Korean Artillery Rounds In War Against Ukraine - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation has already used some of the North Korean projectiles and continues to use them while shelling Ukraine.
That's according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's defense intelligence, who gave a comment to Ukrinform.
"Yes, we can confirm that if we are talking about artillery rounds, such cooperation between the two regimes is being documented. North Korea has already delivered a significant part of artillery rounds to Russia. Some of them have already been used and are being used in the war against Ukraine," Yusov said.
Kuleba: We do not need Taurus missiles to attack Moscow
Answering the question, in which areas the Russians fire these shells the most, Yusov noted that it is impossible to single out specific sectors of the front line.
"Actually, it is difficult to track because they are not distributed separately by direction. A mixed stock of ammunition is distributed as a whole, that is, it includes both Russian-made and foreign-made rounds."
South Korea is very interested in evidence of cooperation between DPRK
and Russia - expert
Also, the spokesman for Ukraine's Ground Forces Command, Volodymyr Fitio, confirmed the use of a North Korean missile against Kharkiv. As for the projectiles, according to him, it is sometimes quite challenging to determine whether a North Korean projectile has been used or not, since the rounds fully disintegrate during the explosion.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in November 2023, North Korea delivered more than 1 million artillery rounds to Russia.
