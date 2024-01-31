Several Russian Warships Under Repair In Sevastopol, Ukrainian Guerillas Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Russian invaders are apparently repairing several warships that are part of the Black Sea Fleet.

This was reported by the Atesh guerilla movement via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to reports, Atesh operatives have been reconnoitering the territory of the 13th Ship Repair Plant in Kilen Bay, temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This is a strategic facility involved in maintenance and repair of various types of ships, ranging from frigates to small landing ships, the report emphasized.

"During the recon mission, we saw ongoing several ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet being under repair. This is likely the result of the successful strikes by Ukraine's defense forces," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian guerillas spotted a Russian large landing ship checking at Hrafska pier in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.