Azerbaijani FIFA Referee Joins UEFA Course In Cyprus

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has joined the 32nd UEFA
Advanced Course for Top Referees in Cyprus.
The event brought together about 70 Elite, Category 1, and VAR
referees, Azernews reports.
Aliyar Aghayev is an Azerbaijani football referee who officiates
in the Azerbaijan Premier League has been a FIFA referee since
2013, and is ranked as a UEFA first-category referee.
Aliyar Aghayev refereed at the 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18,
2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2022–23 UEFA Europa League
group stages.
In 2022, Aghayev officiated his first UEFA Champions League
group stage match between Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund,
becoming the first referee from Azerbaijan to officiate a UEFA
Champions League match.
