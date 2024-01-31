Azerbaijani FIFA Referee Joins UEFA Course In Cyprus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has joined the 32nd UEFA Advanced Course for Top Referees in Cyprus.

The event brought together about 70 Elite, Category 1, and VAR referees, Azernews reports.

Aliyar Aghayev is an Azerbaijani football referee who officiates in the Azerbaijan Premier League has been a FIFA referee since 2013, and is ranked as a UEFA first-category referee.

Aliyar Aghayev refereed at the 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2022–23 UEFA Europa League group stages.

In 2022, Aghayev officiated his first UEFA Champions League group stage match between Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund, becoming the first referee from Azerbaijan to officiate a UEFA Champions League match.