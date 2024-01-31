Growth In Azerbaijan's Cardboard Production Foreshadows Progress In Other Sectors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Thanks to the rapid development of the country's economy, paper
and cardboard packaging production is constantly increasing in
Azerbaijan. Despite the fact that paper and cardboard production
has never been among the largest segments of industrial production
in the country, as is known, the paper and cardboard packaging
sector is closely related to other sectors, and the fluctuation in
this sector gives us a clue into the general economic
condition.
Currently, Azerbaijan meets over 60 percent of its potential
production, and it increases year by year.
According to official state statistics, paper production in the
country in 2020 grew by almost 12.3%, and the growth is currently
ongoing. It is worth noting that the country's food packaging
sector is diverse. With Azerbaijan's government aiming to improve
export levels and position Azerbaijan as a regional food production
powerhouse, new opportunities for local and foreign companies are
emerging. This boosting economy in Azerbaijan will continue to
drive demand for packaging. In addition to the four large paper and
cardboard factories in the country, there are dozens of small
enterprises located in Baku and the surrounding regions. With the
growth of the manufacturing and service sectors, the number of such
enterprises is undoubtedly increasing day by day.
Recently, the Azerbaijani Economy Minister noted in his X social
account that Baku Cardboard and Box Factory LLC has obtained
residency in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park. The company is
set to establish a cardboard paper manufacturing facility for
packaging construction materials and agro-industrial products. This
enterprise, with an investment volume of AZN20 m ($11,8m), is
expected to create permanent jobs for 100 individuals.
In a comment to Azernews on the issue,
economist Eyyub Karimli noted that in general, the development of
cardboard packaging was related to the development of production
and service in the country, as well as the rise of service to a
higher level. If we pay attention, earlier we used to see the
packaging in ordinary plastics or wooden packaging. He emphasised
that now even fruits and vegetables are placed in cardboard boxes.
The economist added that the development of the packaging sector
indicates the export potential of Azerbaijan as well.
“As we know, most of the products exported abroad are placed in
cardboard containers. On the other hand, the level of service
within the country has increased. As we know, cardboard packaging
is less expensive. That is, it does not increase the weight of the
product. It is also environmentally safer and more hygienic.
Also, cardboard packaging is more aesthetic and eye-catching
compared to other packaging. It is also the packaging standard in
this world that it is recommended that most of the packaging be in
cardboard boxes. As we know, we are already seeing a decrease in
the number of packages made of wood, polyethylene, and plastic all
over the world. It goes without saying that the demand for
cardboard boxes produced in the country increases. Today,
industrial production and processing of food products are
increasing in the country, and at the same time, the increase in
paper and cardboard production is continuing in parallel in this
direction,” the expert concluded.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107791552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.