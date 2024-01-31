Israel`s credit rating faces danger

(MENAFN) Global credit rating agency S&P has issued a warning that it may downgrade Israel's sovereign credit rating if the ongoing conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas expands to involve other fronts. Despite maintaining Israel's 'AA-' rating in October, S&P adjusted the credit outlook from 'stable' to 'negative,' citing concerns about the potential broader impact on the economy and humanitarian situation within the country if the conflict intensifies.



Maxim Rybnikov, the director of EMEA sovereign and public finance ratings at S&P, highlighted the specific scenarios that could trigger a rating downgrade. The agency is closely monitoring the risk of a direct confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon or Iran, indicating that an escalation on these fronts could lead to a further reduction in Israel's credit rating.



Rybnikov emphasized that a downgrade could also occur if the conflict's impact on Israel's economic growth, fiscal position, and balance of payments proves more significant than S&P's current projections. The agency anticipates a modest 0.5 percent growth for the Israeli economy in the coming year, coupled with a cumulative budget deficit of 10.5 percent of GDP in 2023-2024. However, these projections come with acknowledged downside risks.



S&P highlighted the inevitability of increased defense spending in the aftermath of the conflict, indicating potential long-term impacts on foreign direct investment (FDI) flows and investor sentiment. The agency expressed uncertainty about the lasting consequences on various economic facets, contributing to the overall risk assessment.



On a positive note, S&P suggested that Israel's credit outlook could be restored to 'stable' if the conflict is resolved. A peaceful resolution would signify a reduction in both regional and domestic security risks, contributing to a more favorable economic environment.



As Israel grapples with the complex dynamics of an ongoing conflict and its potential repercussions, S&P's warning underscores the delicate balance between geopolitical stability and economic resilience. The agency's vigilance reflects the evolving situation in the region and emphasizes the pivotal role of conflict resolution in safeguarding Israel's economic standing on the global stage.





