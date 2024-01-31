Mozilla Accuses Dominant Browser Makers Of Using Sullied Actions To Undermine Firefox

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Vilnius, Vilniaus Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Since the emergence of leading browser makers like, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, Mozilla has been struggling extensively. According to Mozilla, they are using easy shortcuts to win extra users. And these tricks have undermined the usage of independent free search tools like Mozilla Firefox.

In 1988 Mozilla, a software community was founded. And since then they have been developing exclusive free software tools. Their Firefox web browser used to be one of the most prominent and“dominant players” in this forte for a while. But, since Google, Apple, and Microsoft launched their exclusive web browsers, people started to lean toward these more efficient options rather than Firefox.

According to a Blog post released by Mozilla, it said,“The right way to win users is to build a better product, but shortcuts can be irresistible – and there's a long history of companies leveraging their control of devices and operating systems to tilt the playing field in favor of their own browser.” The company said that web browsers should make it harder to download anything without authentic reasons or sources for users. But, these browsers have compromised on this quotient extensively.

Mozilla has launched a new issue tracker to secure web search and Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari have been calling out for this. After witnessing this, Mozilla has decided to be vocal about how these platforms intend to document to damage the disposition of Firefox, even though they have been keeping things clean for years. The company said,“We think it's time to publish these concerns using the same transparent process and tools we use to develop positions on emerging technical standards.”

For example, Apple has forbidden any third-party search engines on Apple's exclusive system. This has completely restricted Apple users from retrieving any data from any other browser other than Apple's Safari. Several Windows features have launched for Microsoft Edge exclusively. And the same goes for Google as well, some exclusive features are meant for Android users only. According to Mozilla people should be entitled to choices and shouldn't be compelled in any way.