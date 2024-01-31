Kuwait Moh: Awareness Of Chronic Diseases Marks Strategic Goal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said Wednesday that awareness campaigns for chronic diseases, especially cancer, reflect a strategic goal of the ministry.

Addressing the 9th Gulf Week for Cancer Awareness, held under the slogan: "We are with you", the minister said that cancer awareness has risen to 30 percent for early cancer detection and recovery rate to 30 percent.

Thus, awareness campaigns have achieved sustainable development goals for human care and saved a part of the ministry's budget for chronic illnesses, he added.

The minister noted that early detection would reduce the duration of treatment and relevant complications of treatment, and save effort and time for swift diagnosis and cure.

Furthermore, Dr. Al-Awadhi said that the Gulf Week for Cancer Awareness is a joint effort between health councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control (GFFCC) who have been continuously for the last nine years achieving goals on a regional level with regards to awareness and early detection campaigns for cancer.

On his part, Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh -- Secretary General GFFCC and chairman of CAN -- said that the Gulf Week realized, from its inception in 2016, noble goals and raised medical awareness in regards to cancer, explaining that roughly 2120 events took place.

Moreover, Dr. Al-Saleh pointed out that this feat is a recognition of the campaign's widespread interest and success in spreading awareness to the cause. Not only did it aid in saving many lives, but also raised the support of the overall health system, of which represents 19 local civil society organizations, government agencies, and public institutions.

Meanwhile, head of the coordinative committee for the Gulf Week for Cancer Awareness Dr. Hessa Al-Shaheen indicated that the program for this year included 60 social, scientific, sports, artistic, and entertainment functions geared the public in real life and social media to spread cancer awareness.

She commended the inter-GCC cooperation in this regard, saying it would better help address cancerous diseases and also manage treatment and preventative measures. (end)

