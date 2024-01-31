Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Mali's Interim Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from Interim President of Republic of Mali Assimi Goita, congratulating His Highness on assuming office.
In the cable, the president wished His Highness the Amir success and good health, and further progress and prosperity to Kuwait.
His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the president, expressing his sincere gratitude and appreciation for his heartfelt sentiments. (end)
