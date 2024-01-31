Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135031 KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia renew their call on neighboring Iraq to adhere to the agreement signed with Kuwait in 2012 on regulating the navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway.

3135049 KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi says that awareness campaigns for chronic diseases, especially cancer, reflect a strategic goal of the ministry.

3135039 ISLAMABAD -- The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are sentenced to 14 years in jail by an accountability court.

3135035 KUALA LUMPUR -- Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskander of Johor takes the oath of office, becoming the 17th King of Malaysia for a five-year term, with the traditional ceremony taking place during the 264th Malay Rulers meeting at the royal palace.

3135032 TOKYO -- North Korea says it conducted a launch drill of strategic cruise missile in the country's western waters on the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports. (end)

