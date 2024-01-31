Germany witnesses sharp increase in forged euros

(MENAFN) Germany witnessed a significant uptick in the circulation of fake euro banknotes in 2023, as revealed by the country's central bank this week. According to the Bundesbank, police, retailers, and banks identified almost 56,600 counterfeit notes throughout the year, with an estimated value exceeding EUR5 million. This marks a substantial 28 percent increase compared to the previous year, highlighting a concerning trend that has caught the attention of financial authorities.



Bundesbank board member Burkhard Balz attributed the surge in counterfeit notes to a few major cases of fraud, particularly involving counterfeit EUR200 and EUR500 banknotes. While acknowledging the increase, Balz reassured the public that the current figures are significantly lower than the all-time high recorded in 2015 when 95,400 fake euros were confiscated. He emphasized that the risk for ordinary citizens to come into contact with counterfeit money remains low.



Despite the rise in counterfeit notes, the Bundesbank estimates that, on average, there are seven counterfeit banknotes circulating per 10,000 people in Germany. Balz urged vigilance among the public and underscored that authorities are actively addressing the issue to maintain the integrity of the currency.



Cash transactions still constitute nearly 60 percent of purchases in the European Union's largest economy, according to a recent study by the German central bank. This reliance on physical currency emphasizes the importance of addressing counterfeit threats to maintain public confidence in the financial system.



As German authorities grapple with the surge in counterfeit euros, the episode raises questions about the vulnerabilities in currency security and the need for enhanced measures to combat fraudulent activities. Balz's reassurances notwithstanding, the incident underscores the ongoing challenges in safeguarding the integrity of currency circulation in the modern economy.



MENAFN31012024000045015687ID1107791503