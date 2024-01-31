Emerging Technology Fuels Cyberattacks According To Keeper Security Insight Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Research shows IT leaders believe cyberattacks are more sophisticated than ever before

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today releases key findings from its latest survey about what's on the cybersecurity horizon. The survey of more than 800 IT security leaders around the globe finds that the vast majority (95%) believe cyberattacks are more sophisticated than they have ever been. AI-powered attacks emerge as the most serious and phishing attacks are widely considered to be increasing the fastest.

Keeper Security, Top Data Threats Infographic

Continue Reading

Entering into 2024, the cybersecurity landscape showcases a compelling mix of factors with novel AI threats casting a looming shadow. The dynamic environment underscores the necessity for proactive cybersecurity strategies that can adeptly counter both existing and emerging threats.

Respondents ranked the most serious attack vectors as follows:

AI-Powered AttacksDeepfake TechnologySupply Chain AttacksCloud JackingInternet of Things (IoT) Attacks

According to global IT leaders, the attack vectors increasing the fastest are:

PhishingMalwareRansomwarePassword AttacksDenial of Service (DoS)

"As emerging technologies, such as AI, fuel the next wave of cyber threats, a great paradox lies in our ability to implement the very innovations that, if not controlled properly, will radically increase cyber risk," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "With the cybersecurity tools at our disposal today, we possess the arsenal to mitigate emerging threats - thereby converting this challenge into an opportunity for resilience and fortification of our digital defenses."



As technology continues to advance, evolving threats demand constant adaptation, which must remain a top priority for IT leaders. A password manager can mitigate risks by enforcing strong password practices, while privileged access management safeguards an organization's vital assets by controlling and monitoring high-level access, collectively fortifying defenses and minimizing potential damage in the event of a cyber attack. Integrating these solutions creates a layered security approach that restricts unauthorized access and enhances overall cybersecurity resilience.

For a detailed and in-depth analysis of the complete survey findings, stay tuned for our full Future of Defense: Cybersecurity Trends and Insights for 2024 report. In the meantime, you can get a glimpse of key insights in this infographic .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organizations around the world. Keeper's affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organizations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube

Media Contact

Katherine Benfield

ICR Lumina for Keeper Security

[email protected]



SOURCE Keeper Security