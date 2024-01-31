Kennametal To Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT ) announced today that they will attend the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.
Details of the conference are as follows:
When :
February 21, 2024
Attendees :
Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Sanjay Chowbey, Vice President Kennametal Inc., President Metal Cutting
Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations
Lori Lecker, Vice President, Corporate Relations and Communications
About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace
and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700
employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion
in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
