Nutrient Survival Embraces Comprehensive Brain Health With Groundbreaking Book Launch And New To The World Functional Brain Boosting Bars

Nutrient Survival, the pioneering force in Special Ops Grade nutritional innovation, announces the launch of the book "Eat to Think ," co-authored by Peter M. Castleman and B. Eric Christianson and available now on Amazon . The book both explores the beauty of the brain and how it is designed to regenerate forever while empowering readers with Six Pillars of Brilliance to strengthen brain health and longevity.

Much of the nutrition science and functional ingredients discussed in“Eat to Think'' are leveraged in Nutrient Survival's latest BrainCare® product launch, the Brain Omega 3 Bar®. An all-natural solution to support brain performance, each Brain Omega 3 Bar® features a patent-pending combination of 1,948mg of Omega 3s, 40 essential nutrients including 27 vitamins and minerals, naturally occurring flavonoids and 8g of protein to nourish both your brain and body.

"Meaningful longevity revolves around brain health. It's not just the quantity of years lived, but the quality of the life experience," underscores Christianson, CEO of Nutrient Survival, food science entrepreneur and Airborne Ranger Army Veteran. "This book unpacks some of the complexities of the brain and offers personal wellness prescriptions that support our cherished memories and independence as we age well into our senior years."

Both Christianson and Castleman, Chairman of Nutrient Institute who for the past decade has been dedicated to improving human nutrition, were spurred to write "Eat to Think" after researching the damage to human health created by basic nutritional habits and an over dependence on "Big Pharma" to address health symptoms versus root issues.

"In today's society we have come to accept the inevitable degeneration of our brains and mental function, which does not need to be our fate," suggests Castleman. "Declining mental faculties with age is typically a product of 'neuroinflammation,' a process that gradually damages brain cells but can be reversed with proper nutrition. We have the power to regenerate our brain cells within literal reach of our pantries and refrigerators."

"Our Omega 3 Bars are so power packed for brain health, we feel the need to remind our consumers, they are really delicious, too," asserts Christianson. "And believe it or not, each bar has as much Omega 3 as a fillet of salmon, but without the fishy taste."

Brain Omega Fig & Dark Chocolate contains sweet ripe figs, rich dark chocolate, and tart cranberry pieces. Brain Omega Fig & Roasted Peanut offers ground peanut with sweet ripe figs, semi-sweet chocolate, and creamy peanut morsels. Both flavors are blended with rolled oats, organic rice crisps, milled flax and hemp seeds and feature the following:



1,948 mg of Omega 3 (EPA 430 mg + DHA 323 mg + ALA 1,160mg + SDA 35mg)

40 essential nutrients

27 vitamins and minerals

8g of protein including 1.5g of collagen

Natural flavonoids from semi-sweet chocolate, figs and peanuts

No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives Gluten free

The Brain Omega 3 Bar® is available in bags of 15 bars for $41.25 at nutrientsurvival .

About Nutrient Survival

Nutrient Survival LLC is an end-to-end food technology company offering nutrient dense survival food for emergencies and every day. Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth since its introduction in 2020, behind its patented nutrient dense products and compelling brand proposition. Designed to the same nutritional requirements of the US military for its elite Special Ops units, the brand delivers six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand.

Nutrient Survival meals designed using the nutritional standards specified in Department of Defense pubs AR 40-25/OPNAVINST 10110.1/MCO 10110.49/AFI 44–141 for Restricted Rations, those rations intended for use on special operations missions. Meals meet or exceed standards for 23 nutrients on a per calorie basis. Neither the US Armed Forces nor the US Federal Government has approved, endorsed or authorized this product. The opinions expressed are solely those of the individual's.

About the Authors

Peter M. Castleman. Chairman of Nutrient Survival; Chairman of WISEcode; Chairman of Nutrient Institute. A lifetime entrepreneur who for the past decade has been dedicated to improving human nutrition and information about what is in our foods. Castleman graduated from Duke University at the top of his class in Economics, became a Professor at Harvard, then worked on Wall Street. Castleman bought North Face outerwear company when it was going bankrupt and turned it into a 3 billion per year company and then sold it. He did the same with Igloo, Herbalife, and many others. Castleman aims to empower consumers to manage wellness, instead of being controlled by Big Food, Big Ag, and Big Pharma. With good information, Castleman believes humans can make informed decisions with their lifestyle choices.

B. Eric Christianson. CEO of Nutrient Survival; Army Veteran; Airborne Ranger qualified; West Point Distinguished Cadet graduate. After a career of leading iconic food brands at Fortune 100 companies, Christianson found his lifelong calling when he was asked by Castleman to build a company called Nutrient Survival. Born at the start of the pandemic, Nutrient Survival is a disruptive end-to-end food company based in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada, that redefines survival food – and all food for that matter – with performance nutrition. With its patented products, Nutrient Survival brings top shelf, delicious, Special Ops grade nutrition. Designed to the same elite nutritional standards of the military for its Special Operations Forces but intended for people like us.

