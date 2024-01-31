Cybersecurity Marketing Society's Breaking Through In Cybersecurity Marketing Podcast Joins N2K's Cyberwire Podcast Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FULTON, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

N2K, a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence, announced today that the Cybersecurity Marketing Society has joined N2K's CyberWire network with their popular weekly podcast, Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing . Already the leading audio network for cybersecurity professionals, this partnership broadens N2K's industry insights offerings to address the expanding audience of marketers and entrepreneurs who are instrumental in propelling the industry forward.

Co-hosted by Gianna Whitver and Maria Velasquez, Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing features interviews with cybersecurity marketers who share their observations and insights on industry trends, best practices, and their own successes and failures. This successful podcast is an extension of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, which was co-founded in 2020 and has already become the largest global cybersecurity marketing organization with more than 2,700 members and 800 companies from around the globe represented.

"We're excited to be joining the CyberWire network and N2K family," said Gianna Whitver, Co-Host of Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing . "This is another step to making the cybersecurity ecosystem closer."

"Marketers are an important piece of security," said Maria Velasquez, Co-host of Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing. "N2K and the CyberWire network understand that. With the podcast, we're not just helping marketers improve their marketing, we're building bridges between marketers and security teams."

We're huge fans of Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing and are excited to bring this important show and its valuable insights to our network," said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "Marketing professionals play such a crucial role in the cybersecurity industry-helping us all understand the diverse ecosystem of solutions that keep us safe and resilient, and helping drive economic success of the cyber startups to the industry icons."



The first episode of the Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing podcast on the N2K network launches today, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. To hear the latest episode of Breaking Through in Cybersecurity Marketing, subscribe wherever you find your favorite shows, or visit the show page on the N2K media network for more information.

The Cybersecurity Marketing Society (the Society) is a digital and in-person community for marketing professionals in the cybersecurity industry to network, mindshare, and grow professionally. It was founded in 2020 with the goal of bringing continuous community, resources, and education to a complicated, technical, and constantly changing industry. To learn more about the Society and to become a member, visit the website at

.

N2K Networks is a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence. The news to knowledge network is a trusted source of Industry Insights delivered through our media network, home of the CyberWire Daily podcast and daily briefing, CSO Perspectives, and Hacking Humans, which provides concise intelligence-driven news and commentary to cybersecurity professionals. Global enterprise organizations, including those in the Fortune 100, partner with N2K to gain actionable cyber workforce insights through our Talent Insights and Talent Development capabilities that help organizations build and maintain high-performing teams, rapidly climb the knowledge curve, and stay a step ahead in a constantly changing industry. Learn more at N2 .

