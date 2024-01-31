C&R Capital Management Advises Pacific Medical Management Services In Its Acquisition By Harris Computer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C&R Capital Management is proud to announce the acquisition of Pacific Medical Management Services, Inc., a leading Revenue Cycle Management company, and

Whittier Medical Management Associates, Inc. (PacMed), by Harris Computer, a renowned provider of integrated health services. This significant move marks a new chapter in the provision of first-rate healthcare offerings to the community.

C&R Capital with its established expertise in healthcare and technology advisory, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Pacific Medical Management Services, Inc. Located in Huntington Beach, California, C&R Capital's guidance was instrumental in facilitating a smooth transaction, aligning with the strategic goals of both entities.

Harris's Group Leader of Resolv Healthcare Michael Johnson said, "At Harris, we are determined to find solutions to the complex challenges of the medical billing and collections industry.

We are building a portfolio of Revenue Cycle Management firms that each try to address those unique issues in some way.

Pacific Medical Management Services and Whittier Medical Management Associates provide us with long standing, quality RCM businesses that have done tremendous work in the California market.

Their teams will bring experience and expertise to the growing Resolv Healthcare group at Harris. We could not be more pleased to have them join our efforts."

PacMed's offerings create end-to-end RCM services for the ambulatory market that ensure timely and optimal compensation for healthcare services. The services are designed to accelerate the posting of payments and lower the potential denial of claims.

"Our primary goal has always been to ensure that the communities we serve receive the best possible service," stated Steve Hack, CEO of Pacific Medical Management Services. "Joining forces with Harris Computer will enable us to expand our services and integrate innovative care models for the betterment of customer outcomes."

C&R Capital's role in this acquisition underscores their commitment to offering tailored financial advisory solutions within the healthcare sector, ensuring that their clients receive the optimal outcome from their strategic decisions.

"This partnership reflects our dedication to facilitating deals that not only benefit our clients but also have a positive impact on the healthcare community at large," commented Steven Cotton, Managing Partner of C&R Capital. "It's rewarding to see such a strategic collaboration come to fruition."

About C&R Capital Management:

C&R Capital is a specialized financial advisory firm focused on the healthcare and technology sectors. Based in Huntington Beach, California, C&R Capital offers strategic solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their clientele. C&R Capital Management is affiliated with C&R Fund I, a fund focused on technology investments. More information can be found at .

About Pacific Medical Management Services, Inc.

Pacific Medical Management Services, Inc. is a full-fledged revenue cycle management company located in Torrance, CA. Their offerings have served the revenue management needs for physicians in California for over two decades and include multi-specialty professional and ambulatory surgical billing.

About Whittier Medical Management Associates, Inc.

Whittier Medical Management Associates, Inc., located in

Whittier, CA, provides revenue cycle management services for the ambulatory market. Whittier was created in 2013 from the acquisition of two companies by the shareholders of Pacific Medical Management Services, Inc.



About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)



Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare sectors to operate over 230 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.

