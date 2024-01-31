RADCOM Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter And Record Full Year 2023 Results With Revenue Growth And Accelerated Profitability

Record fourth quarter of $3.8 million non-GAAP net income and $10.2 million

non-GAAP full year net income

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM )

announced financial results for the full year, and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:



Total revenues for the fourth quarter were

$14.0 million , compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, 14% year-over-year growth .

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $2.6 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.03 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the period was $3.8 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits of $82.2 million , and no debt , ending the year with its highest cash levels.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:



Total revenues for the full year were $51.6 million , compared to $46.1 million for 2022.

GAAP net income for the full year was $3.7 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year amounted to $10.2 million , or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the full year 2022.

Management Comments:

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results: "2023 was an exceptional, record year for RADCOM, continuing the last four years of growth momentum. We achieved a fourth consecutive year of growth with record revenue of $51.6 million, representing 12% growth year-over-year.

"We crossed the $50 million annual revenue threshold and scaled up to a mid-size software company for the first time. At the same time, we continued our path to sustained profitability, achieving a record net income for 2023 of $10.2 million on a non-GAAP basis, while our positive cash flow also reached a milestone totaling $82.2 million, with no debt.

"Recently, we proudly announced our position as one of the first assurance vendors to harness the power of GenAI for real-time and efficient management of 5G networks. Our market-leading solutions thoughtfully align with operators' needs, providing a unique technology to address critical network challenges. This underscores the significance of our industry-leading solutions in the rapidly expanding 5G market. We are confident that our offerings will drive sustained growth.

Mr. Harari concluded, "Our record results and positive momentum demonstrate the value of our advanced technology and the strength of our business model. Looking at 2024, thanks to our strong execution and current visibility, we are confident in delivering a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increasing our profitability. Our full-year 2024 revenue guidance is $56 - $60 million."

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM ) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

