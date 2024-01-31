High 5 Plumbing Celebrates Official Grand Opening Of New Headquarters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Owners, Levi and Cassi Torres will host the community at a celebration this Saturday

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024

High 5 Plumbing , a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has officially opened its doors at its new state-of-the-art headquarters. The company will host a grand opening celebration this Saturday,

Feb. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its new headquarters located at 15710 W. Colfax Ave in Golden, CO.

The grand opening will feature raffles, giveaways, free food trucks, games, office tours, and live music from Kash'd Out beginning at 4:30 p.m.

High 5 Plumbing new headquarters in Golden, Colorado

Designed with future growth in mind, the new office space boasts a podcasting room, high-tech training room which seats up to 56 people, and a new materials room staged with grab-and-go crates for each technician, providing for a more efficient workflow.

"This new office space is a culmination of a lot of hard work and grit," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "It's been on our vision board for over five years and to see it come to fruition is truly a dream come true. Vision is a picture of the future that produces passion, which is one of our mottos here at High 5 Plumbing. This office space is evidence that having vision matters. We're positioned for future growth, and we're excited about the opportunities that will bring."

Upon entry, customers, vendors and staff are greeted with the new High 5 gear wall. Some of the proceeds from the sale of High 5 gear go to support their nonprofit of the month, which this month is Step Denver . Anyone from the community is welcome to come and shop.

Except for a warehouse located in Littleton that houses larger supplies, Torres is pleased to have all departments of High 5 now under one roof. Each area of the office was intentionally designed to provide each department with room to increase their creativity and improve workflows and office efficiency. The new headquarters is poised for growth with several offices and workspaces built out for future staff.

"We deliberately designed the new headquarters to be a positive workspace ensuring our employees genuinely enjoy coming to work every day," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "From our High 5 Cares wall displaying all the nonprofits we support to our staff break room designed to feel like you're going home for lunch, we all look forward to coming into work."

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit .

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit .

