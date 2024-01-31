AR And VR In Education Market Forecasted At $7.15 Billion By 2028: Key Insights By Offering, Device Type, Deployment, Application, And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market (2023-2028) by Offering, Device Type, Deployment, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This comprehensive research report on the Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market predicts a significant growth trajectory, expecting the market size to expand from USD 3.1 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 7.15 billion by 2028. This marks an extraordinary Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.
The Intersection of Technology and Education
As the world of education continually evolves, AR and VR technologies are at the forefront, enhancing the teaching and learning experience. The current shift emphasizes personalized, immersive educational practices that leverage new technologies to simplify complex principles and create interactive learning environments.
Segmentation and Regional Insights
The exhaustive analysis segments the market by Offering, Device Type, Deployment, Application, and Geography, covering key regions such as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Specific focus is given to countries that are major players in the market, highlighting the growth potential in diverse educational settings.
Innovation and Strategic Collaborations
Recent developments in the sector include forward-looking partnerships, such as Meta's initiative with US universities to incorporate AR/VR in academic disciplines. The industry also witnesses the emergence of key players and innovative start-ups that increasingly contribute to the market dynamics.
Competitive Analysis
The Competitive Quadrant section of the report evaluates company positions based on Industry Position score and Market Performance score, offering a detailed competitive landscape. This analysis provides valuable insights into the strategies and performances of leading entities within the market.
Strategic Tools and Ansoff Analysis
Utilizing the Ansoff Matrix, the report provides strategic analysis and growth tactics for companies looking to enhance their market presence. Additionally, the study incorporates other strategic tools such as Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and SWOT analysis to offer a 360-degree view of the sector. In summary, the Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market is set for significant growth and transformation, with technological advancements paving the way for novel educational experiences. The market's promising future is underlined by robust research and strategic analysis, indicating both opportunities for market entrants and pathways for existing players to solidify their market positions.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 223
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $3.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $7.15 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
