Urgent Call To Action: Empower Your Health With Dr. Nooristani's Balance7!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health Check- The Natural Solution Against Processed Food Damage
Los Angeles , Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover how 60% of the American diet, dominated by processed foods, is silently compromising our immune systems, says Dr. Nooristani M.D. This alarming reality, as reported by the CDC, unveils a crucial battle between convenience and health. Processed foods, laden with preservatives, artificial ingredients, and sugars, don't just harm our health - they actively impair our body's ability to fight viruses and diseases.
Explore the critical insights in "Processed Foods and Your Health: A Hidden Battle." Understand how these common dietary choices contribute to acidosis, a dangerous imbalance in the body's pH levels, making us susceptible to numerous health problems. This continuous dietary habit can lead to a chronic state of immunosuppression, essentially disarming our body's natural protective mechanisms.
Hear from Dr. Nooristani, a renowned health advocate, about how our bodies, inherently designed for self-defense, are hampered by poor dietary choices. The solution? Dr. Nooristani's Balance7 – a groundbreaking supplement that restores your body's natural pH balance, rejuvenating your immune system.
Balance7, endorsed by Dr. Nooristani, is not just another health supplement; it's a pivotal solution in combating the detrimental effects of processed foods. Formulated with natural ingredients, tested for effectiveness, and easy to incorporate into your daily regimen, Balance7 offers a promising route to revitalize your immune system, enhancing its ability to ward off viruses and diseases.
Don't let processed foods control your health! Make an informed, proactive decision for a stronger, healthier life with Dr. Nooristani's Balance7. Available now at and select retailers. Act immediately to reinforce your immune system and embark on a healthier future with Balance7 – your shield against the risks of an acidic diet!
More information on processed food visit:
CONTACT: ICT PR 323 513 4804
