Homes For Our Troops Celebrates 20Th Year Of Building Homes And Rebuilding Lives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taunton, MA, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February the Massachusetts-based national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops is celebrating 20 years of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide.

Homes For Our Troops began in 2004 as a Massachusetts construction project to build and donate one home for a local severely injured post-9/11 Soldier. Twenty years later, that standalone project has evolved into the Homes For Our Troops of today, a four-star rated, thriving organization with over 60 employees. Since our inception, HFOT has built and donated over 370 homes in 45 states, with more than 70 home-build projects in various stages of construction nationwide.

“We are proud and honored to reach this milestone, and grateful for the patriotic Americans who have shown their continued support throughout the years,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer.“Because of your commitment over the past 20 years, HFOT has enabled over 370 severely injured Veterans to move into a specially adapted home in the location they chose. While we celebrate this significant achievement, we remain focused on the work ahead. HFOT is committed to serving the hundreds more Veterans currently in our program and those who could qualify. Our goal is to build a specially adapted custom home for every one of these post-9/11 Veterans.”

“To say time flies in a Homes For Our Troops home is an understatement. Eight wonderful years ago, we were welcomed into the HFOT family as recipients of a specially adapted custom home. A mortgage-free home gives me the freedom to focus on my health, and most importantly, allows me to spend time with my children by coaching their sports teams and volunteering at school and in the community. We're grateful for the many memories we've created in our home by having loved ones over for much-needed rest and quality time. HFOT is celebrating 20 years of service to families like ours, and I'm overjoyed that they will continue to do so as long as severely injured Veterans need accessible homes. Thank you, Homes for Our Troops, for being an organization that is as dedicated and faithful as the Veterans you serve,” says Marine Captain Cameron West, HFOT 2015 Home Recipient and Board Member.

Homes For Our Troops receives the highest possible rating of 4 stars from Charity Navigator and has an A rating with Charity Watch. Additionally, HFOT is a platinum-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating its commitment to transparency, and meets all 20 criteria of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

Find out how you can get involved with the Homes For Our Troops mission at .

CONTACT: Renee Gugliotta Homes For Our Troops 508-823-3300 ext. 216 ...