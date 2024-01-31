NC AMVETS Service Foundation Launches CBD Study For Veterans With University Of Northern Colorado And Vantage Hemp Co.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National research initiative will uncover insights into CBD efficacy and advocate for America's veterans

Rockwell, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Carolina AMVETS Service Foundation , a 501(c)(3) extension of the state's most inclusive congressionally chartered veterans service organization, proudly announces the initiation of a clinical study on the efficacy of CBD for U.S. veterans. This comprehensive research effort, conducted in collaboration with the University of Northern Colorado ('UNC') and Vantage Hemp Co. ('Vantage'), a globally accredited plant-based extractor and finished product manufacturer, aims to better understand the effects of CBD among the veteran population in addressing various issues they may face.

The study will be a placebo-controlled examination of a daily fixed dose of CBD over 28 days. The study's goal will be to assess the effect of CBD on several parameters that negatively impact the day-to-day activities of veterans. An additional goal of the study will involve surveying veterans regarding their lived experiences with CBD. The study's results are anticipated to generate valuable data that can inform decisions by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ('VA') and advocate for further research into CBD.

Through the joint effort, Vantage has pledged a total of $100,000, consisting of $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in in-kind services, to support the study. UNC will play a vital role in the research process, contributing expertise to ensure the study's scientific rigor and validity.

"This research initiative was developed in the pursuit of supporting and improving the lives of America's veterans,” expresses AMVETS National Commander William Clark.“We are extremely grateful for the support of UNC and Vantage as their contributions will help provide meaningful results and catalyze well-informed decisions.”

The collective effort between these organizations represents a significant stride in CBD research among the veteran population and will yield valuable insights into the real-world experiences of America's veterans. Veterans interested in participating in the study are encouraged to click here for more information or contact ... .





About the North Carolina AMVETS Service Foundation

The NC AMVETS Service Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to enhancing and safeguarding the entitlements of all American Veterans who have served honorably and to improving the quality of life for them, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy, and services.

About the University of Northern Colorado

The University of Northern Colorado is a public research university located in Greeley, Colorado. Committed to academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement, the university plays a vital role in advancing knowledge and contributing to societal well-being.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co extracts and processes from plant and mushroom compounds including cannabinoids from industrial hemp, as well as formulates and manufactures finished products with the extracted ingredients.

CONTACT: Brooke Russell Marigold Marketing & PR ... 905-510-3204 NC AMVETS Service Foundation ... 445-223-8387 Laura Stewart University of Northern Colorado ... 970-351-1891