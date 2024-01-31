(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Hansalink Ltd, has signed a sales-purchase agreement with the Cyprus entity Notamare Shipping Company Limited for the sale of the cruise vessel Isabelle. Notamare Shipping Company Limited is the group company of Bridgemans Floatel LP/Bridgemans Services Group Ltd to whom the cruise vessel Isabelle has been chartered out since 1 July 2023. The charter agreement included the purchase option.
The sale of the cruise vessel has a positive impact on the 2024 financial results of AS Tallink Grupp.
