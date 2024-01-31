Bilateral trade among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait booms in 2022

(MENAFN) Bilateral trade between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait experienced a remarkable upswing in 2022, reaching its highest levels in over a decade, according to data released by the Financial Analysis Unit in Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper. The total trade value between the two nations surpassed 10.8 billion riyals, reflecting a substantial 14 percent increase compared to the preceding year.



The data reveals that Saudi Arabia achieved a trade surplus of 3.95 billion riyals in its dealings with Kuwait during 2022. Notably, the value of Saudi exports reached 7.37 billion riyals, while the value of imports amounted to approximately 3.42 billion riyals.



Despite the robust performance in 2022, the first few months of 2023 witnessed a 7 percent decline in trade between the two countries, with the total value falling to 7.75 billion riyals from 8.33 billion riyals during the same period in the previous year. Nonetheless, the trade balance remained in favor of Saudi Arabia, registering a surplus of 5.37 billion riyals. This was attributed to an increase in exports totaling 6.56 billion riyals, compared to imports amounting to 1.19 billion riyals.



Key commodities exported from Saudi Arabia to Kuwait in 2022 encompassed dairy products, eggs, animal products, plastics and derivatives, soap and candles, mineral products, and iron and steel items. Conversely, imports included metal products, paper and cardboard, iron and steel, organic chemical products, as well as plastics and their derivatives. The diversification of traded goods underscores the breadth and depth of the economic ties between the two nations, contributing to the overall resilience and growth of their bilateral trade relationship.

