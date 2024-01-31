(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Ruffolo, FCPA, joins Trust Science Board of Advisors

Trust Science ® wordmark

Trust Science®, a loan applicant sourcing, screening and decisioning platform, today announced the addition of John Ruffolo, FCPA, to the Board of Advisors.

- Evan Chrapko, Founder & CEO, Trust SciencePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trust Science ®, a loan applicant sourcing, screening and decisioning platform, today announced the addition of John Ruffolo , FCPA, to the CEO's Board of Advisors .Mr. Ruffolo is a legendary technology investor and innovation powerhouse. He comes from an extensive technology commercialization background as the Founder and Managing Partner of Maverix Private Equity, Founder of OMERS Ventures, and Co-Founder and Vice Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators. During his leadership tenure as CEO of OMERS Ventures, Mr. Ruffolo invested over USD $500 million in over 40 disruptive growth technology companies across North America, with prominent investments such as Shopify, Hootsuite, and Wattpad. His current private equity fund, Maverix, is also a $500 million fund.Mr. Ruffolo joins other industry leaders on Trust Science's Board of Advisors such as Mr. Don Guloein, most recently the CEO of $1+ Trillion (AUM) Manulife Financial, Mr. Imran Khan, TD Bank Group's Global Head of Innovation and TD Invent, and Mr. David Ebersman, the CFO of Facebook (now Meta) at the time of its then record-breaking $100B IPO who is also the founder & CEO of multi-unicorn Lyra Health.Mr. Ruffolo will provide direct guidance to Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO of Trust Science, as Evan continues the rapid growth and scale-up of his legally compliant, highly predictive, global platform for assessing creditworthiness of individual consumers.“I have witnessed Evan's gift for outsized technology commercialization as a serial entrepreneur. And I've been watching Trust Science since its birth, long before the rest of the world even understood the potential of AI & Machine Learning. This may be Evan's biggest play yet, which says a great deal given his track record,” according to John.In 2014, Mr. Ruffolo was recognized as Canada's #1 of 100 Most Powerful Business People by Canadian Business Magazine (#3 in 2015) and was selected as one of Toronto's 50 Most Influential People by Toronto Life (#16 in 2015, #40 in 2016, #26 in 2017). In 2018, John was honored with the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, making him a Fifth Class Knight. In 2020, John became a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (FCPA).“John is one of the most credible, trusted people in North American technology commercialization and policy. What he has single handedly done for the sector, and for his country, is immeasurable. John makes the perfect addition to my CEO's Advisory Board given the extent of Trust Science's ambition and long-held vision to allow deserving people to get what they deserve, starting first by helping lenders to find & 'decision' great borrowers.”About Trust ScienceTrust Science® revolutionizes lending with its Credit Bureau+TM SaaS, a pioneering Invisible PrimeTM and Hidden PrimeTM FinTech solution that accurately identifies risk-appropriate borrowers for banks, consumer finance firms, and securitization entities/ABS buyers. Its mission is to empower deserving individuals to access the financial opportunities they merit. Cutting-edge technology delivers superior decisions, significantly boosting lenders' bottom line with risk-adjusted ROIs as high as 201x and substantial increases across key financial metrics. By mitigating lending risk and extending financial inclusion, Trust Science drives economic mobility, particularly for systemically excluded, thin-file, and 'no hit' applicants. The Trust Science platform is deeply committed to compliance with global consumer protection and privacy regulations while integrating productionized Statistical Learning via a scalable MLOps framework, coupled with unique Smart ConsentTM technology for ethical data acquisition. Backed by 60+ patents and trademarks across 19 countries, Trust Science is helmed by a visionary leader recognized alongside industry giants. The Trust Science impact is underscored by inclusion in the Global Impact 200 and different rankings of the fastest-growing companies globally.About Maverix Private EquityMaverix Private Equity is a Toronto-based private equity firm led by an experienced and talented team with the background, network and track record necessary to successfully execute a technology-enabled growth and disruption investment strategy. We are investing out of our inaugural fund, Maverix Growth Equity Fund I. Maverix targets North American businesses with rapidly growing revenues and evidence of a clear profitable business model. Target cheque size is anticipated to be on average US$50M for meaningful minority positions in our portfolio companies.Our mission is to build a globally recognized, industry-leading, Canadian-based Private Equity platform, that focuses on investing in market-changing businesses, that exploit the disruptive opportunities inherent to the ever-growing pace of transformation. We aim to transform legacy industries and businesses and unlock substantial financial opportunity with appropriately mitigated levels of risk. Trust Science®, Credit Bureau 2.0® and Troo® are trademarks that are legally registered to Inc. by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

