Experience Notez&Flow With Keenan Shotwell & Friends On Love Day, Again

Notez&Flow: The Love Edition has become an anticipated annual event

Keenon Shotwell and friends are back at Memphis Botanic Garden to make sure lovers and friends have a wonderful Valentine's Day.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNIT, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the tremendous success of last year's sold-out extravaganza, Notez&Flow : The Love Edition Vol. 2 is poised to captivate audiences for the second year on Valentine's Day February 14th. Held at the stunning Memphis Botanic Garden, renowned producer, songwriter, and musician Keenan Shotwell will lead an exceptional ensemble of talent that includes a live band, vocal artists Stephanie Bolton and J. Buck, and the comedic stylings of Memphis Will. DJ Tim Bachus will seamlessly blend beats, ensuring the party atmosphere is perfect before, during, and after the show. Memphis Botanic Garden is located at 750 Cherry Rd. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Music enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening that combines a rich tapestry of exceptional talent with the picturesque backdrop of one of Memphis's natural wonders, This Love Edition promises to be an enchanting experience for the soul and the palate with a delectable sit-down dinner being served.

The Notez&Flow series was created by Keenan Shotwell and pianist/event producer Dr. Fedoria Rugless in 2022. This unique series showcases a diverse array of talent, highlighting some of Memphis's hottest artists across various forms of artistic expression. "As a musician, I am always looking for ways to showcase the exceptional talent Memphis has to offer. Notez&Flow has provided that with a freedom that allows us to express however we are feeling uninhibited and across different genres whether it's R&B, jazz, or spoken word. I'm glad we could do it again in the name of love. We've put together an amazing show that lovers and friends can enjoy," said Keenan.

As an added bonus before the show, at 6 p.m., there will be an exclusive cocktail hour featuring a jazz ensemble. It's an opportunity to sway to the sounds and mingle with other guests as handcrafted cocktails are served amid the night sky and the beauty of the Botanic Garden. Those who purchased tickets to the show will automatically gain admittance or tickets for the pre-show can be purchased individually.

Don't miss out on this immersive celebration of love and talent. Tickets for Notez&Flow Exclusive Cocktail Hour and The Love Edition Vol. 2 are available for purchase at .

About Keenan Shotwell

Keenan Shotwell is a native Memphian and believes in the power of music to make people realize and celebrate all that they have in common with other people. He began playing music at a young age and practiced music at the Jackson Studios during the early 90s. Keenan mastered the piano and organ while a student at the University of Memphis. As his skills grew and his talent flourished, he began making a name for himself as a captivating musician in his hometown. The music he creates does not stick to any one genre. Instead, he prefers to make songs that bridge the gap between different styles, making for a more enriching experience. He is a two-time winner of the“Verizon Wireless How Sweet the Sound” competition and has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Melba Moore, DeDe Bridgewater, Bebe Winans, Karen Clark Sheard, Oleta Adams, Tye Tribbett, and Kurt Whalum. His music was also featured in the 2010 film The Grace Card.

